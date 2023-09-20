Stacks and Optimism Prices Begin Recovery, Kangamoon Attracts Attention

The cryptocurrency space is constantly evolving with new developments making the news every day. In today’s article, we'll delve into two exciting developments: the resurgence of Stacks (STX) and Optimism (OVM) prices and the rising popularity of Kangamoon's new Play-to-Earn (P2E) game.

Summary:

The Stacks coin price has increased by 1.39% on the daily chart.

Optimism has surpassed Arbitrum in market capitalization.

Analysts have forecasted a 35x price surge for Kangamoon.

Can Stacks (STX) Regain Its Bullish Momentum?

Following weeks of price decline, the Stacks crypto has recently shown signs of an uptrend. Initially, the cryptocurrency faced a decline as the entire crypto market turned bearish in mid-August. This resulted in a series of price declines that led to the Stacks crypto coin losing over 23% of its gains.

However, on August 30th, Stacks soared by 13.0% to reach $0.52, an increase that coincided with Grayscale's court victory. The STX coin looks back on track after the losses with a modest 1.4% gain on the daily chart. As a result of the uptick, the price of the token has improved to $0.452117.

The Stacks team is actively spearheading the Nakamoto upgrade initiative, which seeks to enhance the overall efficiency of the Stacks ecosystem. Analysts project that the upgrade will lead to a price increase in the coming months.

Optimism (OP) Shows Bullish Momentum

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Optimism crypto has flipped the market capitalization of former layer-2 leader, Arbitrum. The Optimism crypto token is now ranked 40 with a market capitalization of $1.07B while Arbitrum is at 42.

Meanwhile, after hitting a two-month low, the Optimism price has rebounded in the past day. The altcoin is currently displaying bullish indicators. According to CoinMarketCap, the value of OP has improved to $1.34 as the broader crypto market rebounds.

Despite the recent positive price momentum, Optimism’s network growth had declined at press time. The network's trading volume plunged 42.20% on September 13, signifying a fall in market activity.

Kangamoon (KANG) Combines the Benefits of P2E Gaming With Meme Coins

Stacks and Optimism are not the only cryptocurrencies experiencing a bullish sentiment. Kangamoon is also riding the wave. What sets Kangamoon apart is its unique hybrid model. It mixes the rapidly expanding blockchain gaming sector with the exhilarating meme coin space.

Kangamoon will leverage the meme coin space to harness community support for its P2E game. The game will tap into the Play-to-Earn substantial growth potential. Players will assume the persona of Kangamoon, an enthusiastic boxing kangaroo. Through avatar-based competitions, tournaments, and fights players stand to earn substantial rewards and digital assets.

Yahoo Finance has revealed that the global Play-to-Earn NFT Games market size will rise by 17.93% to reach $8.85 billion by 2028. As a result, many experts believe that Kangamoon has great growth potential.

Interestingly, this unique hybrid approach fosters a global community of like-minded meme coin enthusiasts. Notably, Kangamoon has subjected its smart contract to rigorous audits by SOLIDProof. The network token, KANG, is in the initial presale phase and is available for buyers at just $0.005.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.