Stacks (STX), Tron (TRX) and KangaMoon (KANG): Top Meme Coins To Watch Out for in 2024

The crypto market trends are filled with lots of anticipation as traders and investors are analyzing various projects for good returns ahead of the bull run. Tokens such as Tron (TRX) and Stacks (STX) are making their mark as the top cryptos with massive bullish potential. Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) has attracted much interest from whales, who see it as a high-yielding token to invest in the year. Crypto enthusiasts have picked KangaMoon as one of the top meme coins of 2024.

KangaMoon (KANG)

The KangaMoon (KANG) project has revolutionized the meme coin sector with its promising features. The KANG token, which is currently in its presale, has drawn the attention of whales. During its presale, it was able to record over $200,000 and has currently recorded over $120,000 so far, with more to come as the presale continues. Early investors have recorded 50% ROI.

The token is already making waves in the market. For context, KangaMoon is set to open up the $176B games market to users. Crypto analysts have tipped the token to be the hottest meme coin of 2024. The platform's native token KANG, an meme token, is sold for just $0.0075. The platform is giving a 10% bonus to buyers of the token. This makes it one of the top meme coins to buy ahead of Stacks and Tron.

When launched, KangaMoon will connect meme coin enthusiasts globally to nurture a vibrant like minded community. The platform will allow users to monetize their gaming time and compete with players worldwide.

Meanwhile, KangaMoon is a unique platform that will combine play-to-earn and social-fi elements so that players can compete in fun-filled activities and win rewards. The platform's main goal is to build a strong community of meme enthusiasts.

At KangaMoon, players will be able to compete in weekly, monthly and quarterly challenges and earn KANG tokens. Players can also earn virtual currency and in-game items when they win matches, participate in special events, etc. These items can be traded in the platform's marketplace. Above all, KangaMoon is a top meme coin that aims to topple popular meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the future.

Tron (TRX)

The Tron (TRX) crypto has reached its highest price point since 2021. The token's price has been bullish for the past weeks. The Tron price was recorded at 25% in the past month and a slight 3% in the past week based on CoinMarketCap data. The token has also set a new year-to-date record after the price was recorded above $0.14.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Tron shows a strong trajectory, which analysts say is a positive development. Meanwhile, the Tron trading volume and market cap are also experiencing a strong trajectory.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks’ token's key market stats show that it is headed for a massive bull run. The Stacks (STX) price was recorded at 102% in the last 30 days and 13% in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Moreover, the Stacks trading volume and market cap have also witnessed massive performance in the past 7 days.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.