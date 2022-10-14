Starshine: India’s Leading Smart Television Brand Launches it’s own D2C website

After receiving an inevitable success for their products in the offline market, one of India’s leading consumer electronics brands, Starshine, has recently launched its online D2C website www.starshine.co.in. The brand came up with the idea to launch its online D2C platform to empower its customers with convenient access to genuinely affordable and reasonable electronic products pan India.

The online portal will feature complete range of products to the customers including ceiling fans, mixer grinders, and washing machines as well as bestseller smart television. The website features all the latest products and the best deals to impart your home with a décor regardless of festivities, occasions or day-to-day life. The Starshine Eureka High-Speed Ceiling Fan and Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine, are two of the most hot-selling products online right now.

Officially established in 2008, Starshine is a brand that entails the patronage of Arham Technologies who prioritize quality over quantity in terms of manufactured products for the end users. “Our proprietary picture engine tunes the color, contrast, and depth to precision with every visual,” says the Founder of Starshine Ventures Private Limited. Arham Technologies specializes in high-tech manufacturing processes deploying the latest & trendy quality measures, 1K standard clean room enabling them to be a leading OEM partner for various brands across central India.

Starshine brand enables the end-users to unlock the true potential of entertainment with its Smart TV range. From emphasizing the beautification of every pixel through 5 different product dimensions, a wholly indigenous made in India product, caters to a unique content discovery engine. The smart TVs feature allows easier access to all trending OTT platforms with voice command and superior quality as well as wide angle audiovisual presentation.

Apart from Smart TVs, washing machines offered ensure smart work with negligible hassles for the users. Similarly, the mixer grinders ensure delivery of a never before grinding experience, and lastly, the ceiling fans are the silent but powerful knights in shining armour for sure. All the products listed by a reputed consumer electronics brand are indeed affordable & reasonable with a promising after sales care & service.

Customers can buy all products from the brand through the website www.starshine.co.in. The website offers free shipping on orders above INR500, various payment methods for a secure payment process, and a warranty policy for its widespread customers across India.

Over the years, the electronic brand has made a name for itself in delivering the best entertainment experience by offering smart features support in its television. The brand prioritizes an exquisite learning and mesmerizing user experience apart from the sale of its products online. Their most economical and energy-efficient range of products is all you need to make your home better than ever.

Starshine is an acclaimed consumer electronics brand that specializes in offering technology products. The brand originated back in 2008, with a young and ambitious team having expertise in the electronic industry. It has revolutionized the electronic industry by launching smart televisions within an affordable and budget-friendly range. The brand strives to create economical and smart products reminiscent of the latest trends and lifestyles of its customers.

Post the successful response of its online website, the brand also plans to launch its products on the popular online shopping platforms in India, Amazon, and Flipkart, in the near future. Want to learn more about Starshine or buy their products online? Visit their official website here.

(Don’t miss out on the promising EMI options as well as promising return & refund policies applicable to listed products before placing an order on their official website).

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.