Start Your Day Right: 10 Advantages of Eating a Healthy Breakfast

Fostering nutritious mornings sets the stage for better productivity, fueling your body to tackle the day's activities. It can help optimise your wellbeing and lay a strong foundation for a healthier, happier you. Read to know more about the 10 health benefits of eating breakfast.

1. Boost Metabolism: Starting your day with a nutritious meal kick starts your metabolism, helping your body efficiently use and store energy.

2. Sustain Energy: Including proteins and complex carbohydrates in your morning meal maintains steady energy levels, keeping you productive and more focused.

3. Support Tissue Maintenance and Immunity: Integrating plant protein sources and supplements into your morning diet can help support tissue repair and immunity.

4. Promote Digestive Health: Fibre aids digestion, regulates hunger, and supports a healthy gut microbiome, ensuring optimal nutrient absorption and waste elimination.

5. Controls Appetite: Consuming a protein-rich breakfast helps control hunger and prevents overeating later in the day, supporting weight management goals.

6. Support normal brain function: Eating breakfast can positively affect mood and mental health by stabilising neurotransmitter levels thus supporting normal brain function. Breakfast also provides the brain with essential nutrients for optimal function, improving memory, learning, and cognitive performance.

7. Support Bones and Teeth: Bones are made up of protein and minerals, therefore consuming enough protein along with calcium-rich foods helps support bone and teeth health and is crucial after overnight bone remodelling.

8. Support Blood Production: Studies suggest that iron, essential for blood production, oxygen transport, and muscle energy is better absorbed in the morning. Hence, it is recommended to consume an iron-rich morning meal.

9. Maintain Muscle and Nerve Function: While protein is the essential nutrient to promote muscle growth and repair, magnesium also supports muscle, along with contributing to overall mobility and nerve function.

10. Protect Cellular Health: Antioxidants like vitamins A, C, E, copper, and zinc support cellular health and may reduce inflammation, and disease risk.

(The views expressed here are of Dr. Swati Shukla, Nutritionist, Amway India.)

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.