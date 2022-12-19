START YOUR PROFESSIONAL CAREER WITH HKR TRAININGS

India, December 19, 2022: With the economical and trending technological changes in this digital era, we can witness the changing dynamics in the education sector. As a result, the need for digital learning among techies to upskill themselves with trending skills has increased. In this regard, HKR Trainings has emerged as a trusted learning platform, providing trending technology training online to millions of learners. Through its numerous learning methodologies, it makes techies incredibly productive from day one.

Committed to bringing more opportunities to the young minds in the IT sector, HKR Trainings is offering more than 500 technology courses online. HKR Trainings is leading the way in upskilling young technologists with practical learning skills, real-time handy projects, and mock interview sessions. "We have witnessed the need for relevant skills that many learners lack. "So, we have launched various programmes that upskill the techies and guarantee them a suitable opportunity after they complete the specific course," says Mohammed Mohsin, CEO & Founder of HKR Trainings.

HKR Trainings is a well-known online training and certification provider that specialises in corporate training with specialised training requirements. HKR Trainings is the only provider of trending courses with the best prices and flexible modes of training, possessing over 2,000 experienced industrial experts.

HKR Training's Vision

HKR Trainings’ vision is to "establish itself as the top trusted online training provider across the globe that offers training on all IT technologies."

"You name it, and we've got it." HKR Trainings delivers the best training to its learners and stays updated, covering all the trending courses so that the learners at HKR Trainings can easily seize their dream job.

We aim to turn learners into highly paid professionals by providing them with a transparent and trusted online training platform. "Till now, we have trained over one million professionals and want to reach more learners worldwide to establish our global presence," says the platform.

HKR Training's Mission

HKR Trainings’ mission is "to reach every learner, anywhere and at any time, to help them excel in their career."

"At HKR Trainings, we are available to every learner, including those from remote areas, through our online training. We enable learners to choose flexible timing and a flexible mode of training to upgrade their skills as per their comfort. We possess experienced professionals to impart practical knowledge to the learners, enabling them to land their dream jobs and excel in their careers.

The courses are designed and developed in accordance with the needs of the job market so that learners can easily seize job opportunities. "The learners would also get assistance and guidance throughout their course," says the platform.

Founder and CEO Mohammed Mohsin is a persevering, audacious, and zestful EdTech enthusiast. Born and brought up in the City of Pearls, Hyderabad, he has always been tech-savvy. After excelling in the IT industry for nine years and understanding the importance of training certifications in that sector, he started HKR Trainings in 2017.

The business acumen and zeal to train students have never let Mohsin divert from his path of creating an everlasting e-learning experience for HKR Trainings' learners. In the early days of his career, he trained several students on ServiceNow by providing them with hands-on training, helping them to excel in their professional careers.

Mohsin wants to establish a global presence for HKR Trainings as a top-trusted online training provider that offers training on all the trending technologies in the market. He is committed to keeping HKR Trainings current by covering all existing and emerging technologies such as big data, data science, machine learning, programming languages, operating systems, various cloud computing, testing, security, BI tools, and so on.As a result, HKR Training has over 1 million alumni working for Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

How was it initiated?

Hailing from Hyderabad, Mohammed Mohsin was an engineering graduate from Osmania University. After his graduation, Mohsin was passionate about upgrading his skills in trending technologies. He became a ServiceNow geek.

During the initial days of his professional career, Mohsin trained multiple students on ServiceNow and transformed many students' lives. He began his journey with IT Canvas and later expanded to HKR Trainings in 2017 after recognising a potential demand for the training.

Mohsin is an Ed Tech enthusiast with incredible leadership qualities and successful business acumen. So he aspires to make HKR Trainings a technology platform to provide learners around the world with an amazing online learning experience. As a result, there has been a steep growth in the number of courses in accordance with changing trends and market demand.

HKR Training's Global Presence

HKR Trainings has also come up with different modes of training like self-paced, one-to-one, and corporate trainings offered by industry experts across the world to create an outstanding online learning experience for all global learners in order to help them obtain their desired salaries or upgrade their skills.

Currently, HKR Trainings has 500+ IT courses and has launched various 100% job guarantee programs to help learners achieve their dream jobs with lucrative salaries. HKR Trainings also now expanded its business, launching a US staffing and Recruitment services for US learners to offer the best training and placement in top-notch companies.

In the coming days, HKR Trainings hopes to train more future professionals in a variety of technologies. HKR Trainings' goal in this journey is to develop the best and most trusted relationships with learners and to become the most trusted live online training provider.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.