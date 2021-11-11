Starting IVF? Avoid these 5 mistakes to enjoy IVF success

So, you’ve decided to take the plunge and are undergoing IVF to realise your dream of becoming a parent. In all likelihood, you’ve been told what you need to do to get the most out of your cycle and ensure success. But did you know that a few common mistakes can sow the seeds for IVF failure? There’s no need to be alarmed—rather, the need of the hour, if you’re going in for in-vitro fertilisation, is to be prepared.

To help you get ready for IVF, we got Dr M.B. Sruthi Muvva to shed light on some common blunders that you need to avoid. Dr Sruthi is the clinical head, Department of Ob-Gyn and Infertility at Belief Hospitals in Khammam, Telangana. And she’s here to help you move along your IVF journey by telling you what you could be doing wrong.

1. You have unrealistic expectations from the treatment

“Both the partners need to be physically and emotionally ready before they start IVF,” stresses Dr Sruthi. Talking about the importance of having realistic expectations from IVF, she says: “Couples shouldn’t think that doing IVF means 100% success. This is a wrong notion—and almost every couple has it.”

Even at the best centres, the likelihood of you taking a baby home at the end of nine months is between 30 to 50%. “So keeping your expectations low and avoiding stress is important; so is keeping your weight in check, taking prenatal vitamins, and following your doctor’s orders,” adds Dr Sruthi.

Stress can be detrimental to your IVF success too. “When you’re constantly stressed about the results, your body releases free radicals. And these free radicals can negatively impact your chances of getting pregnant,” she says.

2. You trust Google more than your doctor

“Internet research can give you preliminary information at best—but it is not your doctor,” says Dr Sruthi. “Just because Google says that the success rate of IVF is 70% or so, it’s not always the case. The success of every IVF cycle depends on multiple factors, and varies from person to person,” she adds.

Stressing the importance of seeking fertility help from a specialist rather than taking every word on the internet as the doctor’s mandate, Dr Sruthi says: “Google might say couples can wait for up to one year after their marriage before visiting a gynaecologist, but the truth is that if the couple is older and has certain pre-existing conditions, they should take a doctor’s opinion sooner rather than later.”

3. You’re not following your doctor’s orders

If you didn’t know it yet, then let us reiterate: trusting your doctor is of the utmost importance. “When there is trust between a doctor and his/her patient, a lot many things can happen,” suggests Dr Sruthi. “Every doctor wants to do the best for their patient, so don’t poke and question every time.”

It’s also important to know that despite your doctor doing their best and you following their instructions properly, you might not enjoy IVF success. Says the resident expert: “Even after getting grade one embryos, you might not conceive. Once the embryo is inside the womb, we can’t be observing it 24 x 7. Here, the receptivity of the endometrium matters a lot—because once the embryo is placed inside, the uterus has to catch it. We might do many interventions to ensure implantation, but still you never know.” That’s just the reality of IVF—one every couple must accept.

4. You’ve taken bed rest after the procedure

“Bed rest is just recommended for 15 to 20 minutes after the embryo transfer. That’s all,” says Dr Sruthi. Giving the example of working women who conceive naturally, she adds: “They do all sorts of activities—and so did our ancestors. And they used to carry a healthy pregnancy to term. But today there is this myth that if you have an IVF pregnancy, you have to take bed rest. But there is no need for it.”

In fact, not moving around can have negative consequences for your IVF cycle. “When you are completely on bed rest, you’re likely to be stressed emotionally. You might also not sleep well because there is no physical activity, and your focus might solely shift on the results. And because you’re not indulging in your routine activities, your bowel system can slow down—your stomach might be distended, you’re likely to gain weight, and make yourself open to a slew of other disturbances,” explains Dr Sruthi.

While laying stationary on your bed is not the way to carry on after implantation, neither is taking to strenuous activity. “Aggressive activities—like sexual intercourse and intensive workouts—are also not recommended,” she says.

5. You’ve not gone to an experienced professional

When it comes to IVF, the experience and qualifications of your doctor and the credentials of the centre matter a lot. “These days, there is an IVF clinic on every street. Before making an appointment, the couple should check the qualifications and reputation of the doctor, and for how many years they’ve been practising IVF,” recommends Dr Sruthi.

“Don’t be lured by low cost and walk into just about any IVF clinic. It is important for you to do your due diligence before choosing a doctor and clinic,” she concludes.