Startup Grind Delhi, AngelBlue, Kyaa Matlab Network & Hubhopper celebrate IWD

New Delhi (India), March 18: Startup Grind - Delhi NCR recently hosted the #IWD24 "Invest in Her" event on Saturday, March 16th, at AltF Coworking in Okhla. Curated by Chapter Director Rashi Khanna, Founder of Kyaa Matlab Network, along with Co-Director SatyaPrakash Sahoo and Country Manager Aayush Vats, the event aimed to celebrate International Women's Day Month by uniting individuals dedicated to investing in women's empowerment and entrepreneurship under the theme #InvestInHer.

Powered by AngelBlue Holdings Private Limited, Co-founded by Manish Verma, a full-stack angel network for startups, the event featured esteemed panelists engaging with remarkable women entrepreneurs, providing them with essential platforms and resources for their growth and success.

The panel discussion, expertly moderated by Manish Verma, delved into strategies for empowering women in business and fostering inclusive growth. Industry experts such as Neiharika Rajiv, Co-founder of GI Ventures, seasoned entrepreneur and management expert, provided valuable insights and perspectives.

Gautam Raj Anand, Founder & CEO of Hubhopper, the Podcast Partner, added significant value to the event by emphasizing the power of podcasts in driving knowledge sharing and growth. Dr. Vishal Gandhi, Founder & CEO of BIORx Venture Advisors, provided valuable perspectives on the healthcare landscape and investment opportunities.

Veenam Jain, Co-Founder of SMART NEEV, showcased the potential of AI-powered solutions in revolutionizing the real estate industry, emphasizing the importance of sustainable business practices.

The event's highlight was the felicitation of Major Mohommed Ali Shah, a TEDx sensation and motivational speaker, who honored women entrepreneurs for their contributions. Awards were presented by Sky Innovations Pvt Ltd, followed by networking sessions.

The event also honored a diverse group of women entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions across various industries, celebrating their entrepreneurial excellence and innovation.

AltF Coworking, a dedicated workspace, ensured every woman had the opportunity to flourish in the startup ecosystem.

Media handling by Nandish Communication amplified the empowerment message. Kisaan Say was the gesture partner.

Special thanks were extended to Artphonso for being the gifting partner and NGO partners like Peepal Tree Foundation, supporting underprivileged women entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and platforms to thrive and succeed.

List of Awardees:

Richa Wahi - Founder of Tales Dat Spin, recognized as a Top Story Coach

Achlaa Bharaddwaj - Founder of Mindif-i Mindset Coaching, named a Top NLP Coach

Ekta Pandey - Founder of AHOM Technologies Pvt Ltd, distinguished as a Top Techpreneur

Shipra Uppal - Founder of SARATHI - Voices, Visuals & Spirituality, honored as a Top Holistic Coach & Healer

Aryah Vaibhav Mahajan - Founder of IVillage A Family, acclaimed as a Top Social Entrepreneur

Dr. Kiran Bala Khanna - Founder of AIDA Story Pvt Ltd, recognized as a Top Entrepreneur

Neetu Gupta - Founder of VDOIT TECHNOLOGIES, distinguished as a Top Entrepreneur

Shilpa Gupta Rana - Founder of SHR Hospitality, acknowledged as a Top Entrepreneur

Dr. Veethika Kapur - Founder of Veethika's V-Listen Speech & Hearing Clinic Pvt Ltd, honored as a Top Entrepreneur & Audiologist

Dr. Shivani Khetan - Founder of MUDITA, recognized as a Master Practitioner in Clinical Hypnotherapy

Sheena Singh - Founder of Chisel Minds, celebrated as a Top Corporate Trainer

Yoshita Gupta - Founder of KIDOSPARK, honored as a Top Entrepreneur

Snigdha Ahuja - Founder of SAMIT, distinguished as a Top Startup

Mala Mendiratta - Podcast Host and Singer, recipient of the Vayoshreshtha Samman

Mannu Jain - Co-Founder of ARTPHONSO, recipient of the Vayoshreshtha Samman

Shreya Batra - Founder of WISDOM WORTH PRESCHOOL & DAYCARE, recognized as the Most Popular Preschool

Nidhi Goyal - Founder of Panchtatav Balancing, acknowledged as a Top Mahavastu Acharya

Raviesha Agarwal - Corporate Coach, recognized for expertise in Public Speaking & Charismatic Leadership Presence.

Divya Jain - Founder of THE CLASS OF ONE, honored as the Best EdTech Entrepreneur of the Year

Additionally, certificates of recognition were presented to:

Rashi Khanna - Founder of KYAA MATLAB NETWORK, for Experiential Learning

Kanchan Garg - Founder of Haxor - Casajoya Pvt Ltd, for Social Impact

Aarushi Jain - Co-Founder of ARTPHONSO, for contributions to the Chambers of Jain & Kumar

Pritika Kalra Gandhi - Founder of NrityaBodhi Dance Company, for Popular Fitness Coaching

Dr. Bhavika Mendiratta - Director of PRISM WEALTH, for Distinguished Insurance Consultancy

We are thrilled to have hosted such an inspiring event celebrating women's achievements and promoting entrepreneurship," said Rashi Khanna, Chapter Director of Startup Grind - Delhi NCR. "We look forward to continuing our efforts to support and empower women-led businesses."

