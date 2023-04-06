START-UP SAHAY Is Empowering MSMEs and Startups with Transparent Guidance

New Delhi (India), April 5: START-UP SAHAY PRIVATE LIMITED is a company that is changing the game in the consultancy industry by providing transparent guidance to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

The founders of the company, Ronakkumar, Saurav Mevada, and Krunal Pithadia, are on a mission to help MSMEs & Startups by providing them with awareness of government schemes that can transform their business growth. The company has helped over 4000+ companies avail of various government benefits, and their dedication to building long-term relationships with clients has resulted in clients appreciating the transparency and guidance they receive from the company.

START-UP SAHAY PRIVATE LIMITED has emerged as a game-changer in the consultancy industry by providing actual guidance, practical commitments, and realistic expectations to their clients. Their transparency and dedication to helping MSMEs & Startups have made them stand out in the consultancy industry. They are becoming the go-to consultancy firm for MSMEs.

In addition to providing transparent guidance to MSMEs & Startups, START-UP SAHAY PRIVATE LIMITED is also supporting startups to avail of funds. The company is going the extra mile to help startups get their ideas off the ground by connecting them with potential investors and assisting them in preparing pitch decks and business plans.

The team at START-UP SAHAY PRIVATE LIMITED has a wealth of experience in the startup ecosystem and uses its expertise to help startups navigate the complex world of fundraising. Their guidance and support have helped many startups get the funding they need to turn their ideas into reality.

Start-Up Sahay was established with the vision of helping micro, small, and medium enterprises by providing them with legal information. They aim to help these firms by revealing the government policies and schemes that can help them grow. The Indian government is searching for innovative startups through its Startup India innovation schemes, and Start-Up Sahay has successfully broken down these concepts and is looking forward to expanding their helping hand across India.

The legal service industry is growing at a great pace, and with the availability of outsourcing legal facilities, there is more growth noticed around the industry. The global legal service market was valued at $901.8 billion in 2021, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030. In India, the number of new companies being inaugurated each day stands at 700 for each day, and the same is expected to change from 700 to 4000 in the upcoming 4-5 years.

The founders of Start-Up Sahay are all experienced in the field of government schemes. They covered a special path of collecting information regarding all available benefits and schemes by the government to help micro and small enterprises. They aim to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the right people and create a smooth path for the development of businesses.

Mr. Ronak Kumar, who has the extensive legal knowledge, is in charge of all back-end processing and business management. He is an expert in process setup and management.

Mr. Saurav Mevada is responsible for the company's marketing, sales, and new services implementation process. He carries extensive experience in marketing and has great knowledge of government schemes’ operational methods.

Mr. Krunal Pithadia, who has previously served as CEO of a company with 200 employees, is in charge of the company's management and finances. He carries unmatched skills in terms of company management and financial management.

START-UP SAHAY PRIVATE LIMITED's dedication to helping startups is making waves in the entrepreneurial community. Their commitment to providing transparent guidance and funding opportunities is helping startups across India achieve their goals and turn their dreams into reality.

As a bootstrapped startup, we have achieved remarkable milestones in just one year! Our hard work and dedication have led to significant growth and success, and we are proud to share some of our achievements with you:

We have spread government benefits awareness to 20 lacs businesses and helped more than 4 thousand clients to avail themselves of various government benefits.

Our associates have assisted over 4,000 clients in availing themselves of various government benefits, enabling them to grow their businesses and improve their financial situation.

We have incorporated 150+ businesses, providing them with the legal and administrative support necessary to establish their companies.

25+ startups have availed themselves of free co-working spaces with our assistance, enabling them to collaborate with other entrepreneurs and expand their networks.

The startups we have helped have created over 1200 jobs, contributing to the growth of the local economy and providing employment opportunities for talented individuals.

We have supported 20+ innovative startups in receiving fund support from the government, enabling them to bring their ideas to life and pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

Our hard work and dedication have also resulted in crossing the 8-digit number in revenue, demonstrating the effectiveness of our business model and the value we bring to our clients.

We started with only five employees, and now we have a team of 50+ talented individuals who work tirelessly to support our clients and contribute to our success.

The startups we have assisted have generated more than 100+ CR in revenue, reflecting the impact of our services and the potential of the entrepreneurial ecosystem we support.

These milestones are a testament to our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in achieving their goals. We look forward to continuing our work and helping more businesses thrive in the future.

The company's success has led to its pan-India presence, with over 50 employees and 4,000 clients. Looking ahead, the company plans to have 300 employees and a client base of 20,000 by the end of next year. The company also intends to expand its reach with almost 15 branches in various states across the nation within the next two years. With such impressive growth and dedication, this bootstrapped startup is poised for continued success in the future.

For more information, visit: https://startupsahay.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/officialstartupsahay/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.