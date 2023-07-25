Stay Ahead of the Curve in July with Ethereum, PancakeSwap and Tradecurve

Crypto analysts pick Ethereum (ETH), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Tradecurve (TCRV) as the best cryptocurrencies for July. Each investor and trader can stay ahead of the curve by picking any one of these altcoins, and to see how true this is, we will be analyzing all of them. Today, we will look at the chart data and historical performance of ETH, CAKE, and TCRV.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency jumped in value by 9.5% in the last 30 days and can reach $2,603.78

in the last 30 days and can reach The PancakeSwap crypto saw a price increase of 6.3% but can surge to $2.03 by the end of 2023

but can surge to by the end of 2023 Tradecurve lept in value by 80% and can spike by 40% in the upcoming week

Staying Ahead of The Curve with Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) has showcased impressive annual performance with a growth in its value of 28.6%. As of July 18, 2023, the Ethereum price was at $1,897.10. During the past 30 days, Ethereum saw a total price increase of 9.5%.

Moreover, during the past seven days, the Ethereum crypto saw its low price point at $1,866.61, with its high point at $2,014.50. When we take a look at the Ethereum price prediction, the cryptocurrency can see a maximum price of $2,603.78 by the end of 2023, according to analysts.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction for July and 2023

PancakeSwap (CAKE) also performed well throughout the month. As of July 18, the value of CAKE was $1.52. During the past week, PancakeSwap saw its low point at $1.46, with its high point at $1.63. Additionally, within the last 30 days, the PancakeSwap price increased by 6.3%.

However, analysts are still bullish on PancakeSwap's future. According to the PancakeSwap price prediction, the crypto can climb in value to $2.03 by the end of the year.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Grabs Appeal From over 15,000 Users and Raises $3.2M

Alongside Ethereum and PancakeSwap, another crypto that managed to grab a significant level of attention from traders and investors is Tradecurve (TCRV). This upcoming hybrid exchange innovates by bringing together the best elements of CEXs and DEXs. From a single account, users can trade crypto and derivatives.

Subsequently, they can tap into many markets and get access to a wide range of investment opportunities. This differentiates Tradecurve from its competitors. Over the last few weeks, Tradecurve also onboard 16,000 users. The team raised $3,200,000 during the presale so far, out of the estimated $20,000,000.

In addition, at the core of the project is the utility token known as TCRV. This crypto has jumped in value by 150% from an initial listing price of $0.010 to its current price of $0.025. Investors are beginning to seize the opportunity and are buying millions of TCRV tokens.

Moreover, according to the Tradecurve roadmap, the project will implement Proof of Reserves (PoR), and the team will begin Beta development on a Trading App for iOS and Android. At launch, TCV is estimated by analysts to reach 100x in value.

For more information about the Tradecurve presale:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.