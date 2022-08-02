Stay fit with Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh’s FIT MOMS FITTER HOMES Mantra

Ritu Kumar Singh is An Ex- Army Officer, mom of two kids and a pre/post Natal Exercise Specialist. She is India's first Tupler Technique® Trained Diastasis Recti Rehab specialist. She is a also a Nutritionist, a certified Personal Trainer and holds various international certifications in the field of Fitness especially Pre/Post Natal Exercise Specialisation. After going through the motherhood journey wherein she overcame Postpartum depression, she Founded India's only Pre/Post Natal friendly platform for weight loss and fitness - FIT MOMS FITTER HOMES ®. Pre/Post Natal fitness is a grey area in our Indian Fitness industry. Most of the fitness trainers apply the same rule of exercising even on post partum clients, which leads to various kinetic dysfunctions at a later stage and ignites issues like Diastasis recti and pelvic floor prolapses. Hence, with her own journey of healing from a 6-finger diastasis, and dealing with hundreds of women facing all the above issues, she is creating more awareness and providing researched material over pre/post-natal Nutrition and Exercise Regime.

As per her, though humans have been giving birth since the inception but earlier no one tried to study about the complexities which evolved with it with the changing times. What seemed to be an easy natural process sometimes ends up leading to various lifelong traumas and ailments in women especially after the childbirth process. We need to understand the human birthing process is physically and mentally demanding and is like a marathon for which a woman must be well prepared to heal properly afterwards. Pregnancy is still viewed as a condition or illness and Women were encouraged to rest, take it easy, put their feet up, and “eat for two.” Unfortunately, these wrong &mis-guided guidelines have evolved into a major contributor to obesity in pregnant and postpartum women leading to various health issues.

FITMOMSFITTERHOMES ® aims at breaking all these misguided notions and till now has helped thousands of women lose weight after pregnancy with a healthier way and help them heal Diastasis Recti while focusing on strength of their Pelvic Floor.

The various Pre/Post Natal programs provided by Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh teaches women how to train for pregnancy encouraging the Natural vaginal birthing process teaching them and preparing them for the load on bodies postpartum. This is done by teaching them the correct way of breathing, Pushing and doing activities of daily Living. It is also taught how to prepare for a C-sec delivery if due to any circumstance, that’s the only way possible. Similarly, New Moms are first taught corrective & Mind connection breathing to help them develop the mind muscle connection with their core and correct breathing patterns suppressed after pregnancy. Thereafter, a Performance training approach is taught to them by first starting to teach them the activities of daily Living and slowly going towards strength training and then getting back to helping them return to activities they loved doing before.

The pre/post-natal training programs headed by Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh helps in management of all pains and injuries associated with Pregnancy like Separation of Abdominal Muscles and even Pelvic Floor Dysfunctions. She also focuses on the mental health of Women and keep holding sessions to help them heal both mentally and physically because she believes that “ONLY FIT & HEALTHY MOMS CAN MAKE FITTER, BETTER AND HEALTHIER HOMES” AND “FIT AND HEALTHY HOMES WILL IN TURN MAKE A FIT AND BETTER COUNTRY”

Contact with Capt.Ritu Kumar Singh on Fit Moms Fitter Homes Fitmomsfitterhomes@gmail.com or on https://instagram.com/fitmomsfitterhomes?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

