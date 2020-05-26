Stay with your SIP

brand-stories

Updated: May 26, 2020 18:18 IST

The ongoing battle with the global pandemic and the economic uncertainty that continues has left investors worried. But despite the steep fall that we witnessed in March, the stock market has recovered reasonably well. However, many investors are unsure about how they should be looking at their SIPs. Should they stay invested with the SIP or should they exit the plan and re-enter when things get better? We suggest investors not to alter their plans at all. They should stay invested and continue with their SIPs. Here are reasons why we think so.

Check your financial goals

What are your financial goals? If you are saving in a SIP for your child’s higher education or marriage, or your retirement after 10 years, you shouldn’t worry much if your SIP fund is going in the red. This is a small phase in your long-term journey and you should continue unfazed.

Analyse the current situation

The current market fall has been driven more by sentiment and less by logic. The fundamentals of the Indian economy have not changed drastically and the country continues to retain its long-term growth story. In fact, a slowdown in the world could benefit India in the long run.

Do not bother about notional losses

The loss you see in your investment portfolio is a notional loss and therefore, should not get you overly anxious. Any panic selling at this stage would convert your notional loss into real loss and recovering that would be a daunting task.

Learn from the past

Wealth creation is a long-term process. You need to stay invested for at least 7 to 10 years to earn reasonable returns. History shows that whenever markets have revived, they’ve scaled to greater highs. The 2008 crisis is a classic example. Nifty rose fourfold in 10 years after the financial crisis. So, even if your SIP returns are negative today, the negative impact will be eliminated over some time, say in the next three years or so.

Benefit from lower unit prices

The benefits of staying invested with your SIP in a down market means you are buying more units. Thus, your average cost of units comes down, bringing down your risk of loss while increasing your chances of a higher gain. You need to stay invested for at least over 5 to 7 years to see reasonable returns.

So, clearly, there are many reasons for you to stay invested. Treat this as yet another short-term blip in a long-term investment journey. We all can emerge wiser from it and even profit from it if we stay unperturbed. Staying invested is therefore smart and responsible.

So, be calm, be safe and stay invested!