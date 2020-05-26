e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / Stay with your SIP

Stay with your SIP

If you are saving in a SIP for your child’s higher education or marriage, or your retirement after 10 years, you shouldn’t worry much if your SIP fund is going in the red.

brand-stories Updated: May 26, 2020 18:18 IST
Brand Post
Brand Post
The loss you see in your investment portfolio is a notional loss and therefore, should not get you overly anxious.
The loss you see in your investment portfolio is a notional loss and therefore, should not get you overly anxious. (Axis Mutual Fund)
         

The ongoing battle with the global pandemic and the economic uncertainty that continues has left investors worried. But despite the steep fall that we witnessed in March, the stock market has recovered reasonably well. However, many investors are unsure about how they should be looking at their SIPs. Should they stay invested with the SIP or should they exit the plan and re-enter when things get better? We suggest investors not to alter their plans at all. They should stay invested and continue with their SIPs. Here are reasons why we think so.

Check your financial goals

What are your financial goals? If you are saving in a SIP for your child’s higher education or marriage, or your retirement after 10 years, you shouldn’t worry much if your SIP fund is going in the red. This is a small phase in your long-term journey and you should continue unfazed.

Analyse the current situation

The current market fall has been driven more by sentiment and less by logic. The fundamentals of the Indian economy have not changed drastically and the country continues to retain its long-term growth story. In fact, a slowdown in the world could benefit India in the long run.

Do not bother about notional losses

The loss you see in your investment portfolio is a notional loss and therefore, should not get you overly anxious. Any panic selling at this stage would convert your notional loss into real loss and recovering that would be a daunting task.

Learn from the past

Wealth creation is a long-term process. You need to stay invested for at least 7 to 10 years to earn reasonable returns. History shows that whenever markets have revived, they’ve scaled to greater highs. The 2008 crisis is a classic example. Nifty rose fourfold in 10 years after the financial crisis. So, even if your SIP returns are negative today, the negative impact will be eliminated over some time, say in the next three years or so.

Benefit from lower unit prices

The benefits of staying invested with your SIP in a down market means you are buying more units. Thus, your average cost of units comes down, bringing down your risk of loss while increasing your chances of a higher gain. You need to stay invested for at least over 5 to 7 years to see reasonable returns.

So, clearly, there are many reasons for you to stay invested. Treat this as yet another short-term blip in a long-term investment journey. We all can emerge wiser from it and even profit from it if we stay unperturbed. Staying invested is therefore smart and responsible.

So, be calm, be safe and stay invested!

tags
top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In