Staying indoors and financially healthy

brand-stories

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:24 IST

Being confined to your home, without access to your gym or a morning run, can impact your health. And constant worry about your finances while markets witness daily swings can also play on your nerves. So, here are some tips that can help you tide through the times!

Stay calm

It’s important to keep calm in such times. You need to realise that however bad things may look today, better things are around the corner. So meditate, get enough sleep and keep yourself engrossed in some hobby. As for your investments, simply wait it out!

Remain active

Our bodies need to be active and in prime health. There are enough fitness activities that you can do, which include yoga, stretching, spot jogging, skipping or lifting weights. Similarly, keep your current investments active and stay focused on your goals.

Maintain discipline

Whatever your choice of activity may be, please follow that with certain regularity. And, as you build your strength, you could increase your level and period of activity. Discipline works wonders for investing as well. The SIP you have has been working out diligently for you and getting you well prepared for a good gain in future. It’s probably time to take your SIP investments higher or pick another SIP for other goals.

Stick to a balanced diet

This may not be something you have not heard before, but a balanced diet is essential for you. Avoid too much of caffeine, sugar, and excess salt. Have a nutritious and diversified diet. This may be great advice for your portfolio as well. Avoid going overboard with one asset class or one stock, as the same could be risky for you.

Take the right advice

Thanks to media and the internet, we have access to all kinds of advice. So before you follow someone, make sure that the source or individual giving advice is well qualified. But please do not fall for fancy health tips, fad diets or untested techniques. And if there is any confusion, please stick to the basics and you will do well for yourself.

Indoors or outdoors, it’s our responsibility to stay healthy and focused on our fitness goals. Health or wealth is an outcome of focus, discipline, and patience. So, keep investing in yourself. Let Covid-19 not become an excuse for us to become lax and irresponsible.