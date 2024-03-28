StayVista’s Emerald Acres: A Tranquil Oasis of Luxury

The unequalled, leading luxury villa brand - StayVista offers a handpicked collection of more than 750 modern villas and vacation homes across 60+ spectacular destinations across India. As a part of an extravagant holiday experience, the company was recently hosted at the magnificent ‘Emerald Acres’ sitting beautifully tall in Lonavala, merely a few hours from the city.

Nestled amidst four acres of verdant greenery, Emerald Acres beckons to indulge in a paradisiacal holiday experience that transcends the ordinary. From the moment you set foot into this enchanting haven, it was almost as if you were enveloped in a world of tranquillity and luxury that promises an unforgettable escape.

Unparalleled Amenities & Spacious Rooms

Emerald Acres boasts a remarkable array of amenities and spacious rooms that cater every whim and desire. For fitness enthusiasts, a fully-equipped gym awaits, while cozy gazebos offer intimate moments amidst nature's embrace. An amphitheatre stands ready for entertainment, while a private TV room provides the perfect setting for relaxation. The massive pool deck lures you into basking in sun-soaked leisure, while a jacuzzi promises moments of indulgent serenity. Each facility adds a layer of opulence to the overall stay, surrounded by misty breezes and the natural beauty of outdoor spaces.

The villa is spacious and well-maintained to deliver top-notch service. With 2 exquisite huge living rooms, 7 spacious bedrooms, and numerous sit-outs – the villa can comfortably accommodate a group of 25 people.

Exceptional Hospitality

One of the most awe-inspiring elements of the Emerald Acres experience is its outstanding hospitality, exemplified by the StayVista staff. They ensure that every need is met with utmost care and attention to detail with a gracious smile. Impeccable cleanliness and meticulous provision of amenities contribute to the overall comfort and satisfaction of the stay, ensuring a seamless retreat from the bustling world outside.

There is a helipad there so the company offers a helicopter experience at the villa for guests, Must Try.

Culinary Delights

Among the most noteworthy things about this trip was the culinary wonders that the StayVista chefs prepared for us, elevating the overall dining experience. Each meal served at Emerald Acres is a delightful culinary journey in itself, adding a flavourful touch to every moment of the stay.

Courtesy of this memorable experience at Emerald Acres in Lonavala, they resumed work with a rejuvenated mind and satiated hearts. The company is fully convinced that short trips and weekend getaways are an amazing way to refuel energies and bounce back stronger.

Talk about sunkissed living spaces and outstanding service, and you’ll find yourself looking up StayVista’s premium villas around the country. Look no further and visit: Emerald Acres In Lonavala, Maharashtra from StayVista

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.