Steering India's Electric Dreams, Erkey Motors Takes Pole Position in the Two-Wheeler Race

Bilaspur, India, September 18, 2023 — The Indian electric two-wheeler landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, and Erkey Motors, with its relentless commitment to innovation and sustainability, is perfectly poised to spearhead this change.

Recent aggregated data from MotorCyclesData highlights a dynamic shift in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. From 12 electric scooter and motorcycle manufacturers in 2015, the number has surged to 28 in 2023. This growth trajectory witnessed a significant spike in 2022, when electric scooter sales soared by 347%, cementing India's position as the second-largest electric scooter market globally, trailing only China.

Several factors catalyze this market metamorphosis. The FAME II subsidy program, which provides a subsidy of ₹10,000 (US$140) per kilowatt hour, has fostered the birth of ambitious EV startups. However, a majority of electric vehicles on Indian roads today are low-speed electric scooters that predominantly use lead batteries to maintain affordability. Battery challenges have occasionally hampered sales, in addition to government subsidies.

India, home to 15 of the world's most polluted cities, has a dire need for green transportation solutions. A think tank has envisioned a future where two-wheelers up to 150cc (over 90% of the current market) will be 100% electric by 2025. While this transition presents a monumental task for manufacturers, it also opens up a realm of opportunity for pioneers like Erkey Motors.

Erkey Motors, known for its ground-breaking ERKEY D92, embodies the blend of innovation and sustainability the market is leaning toward. The ERKEY D92, with its impressive performance metrics such as an expected top speed of 110 kmph and a range of up to 150 km on a single charge, is a testament to Erkey's commitment to efficiency and convenience. The motorcycle's ergonomic design, keeping in mind the average dimensions of over 90% of the population, ensures a ride of comfort. Safety, a paramount concern, is addressed with features like real-time cell balancing.

For the consumer, the transition to electric vehicles presents not just an eco-friendly alternative but also an economic consideration. The initial cost of electric two-wheelers is higher than their ICE counterparts. However, the long-term benefits of electric vehicles, in terms of reduced maintenance and refueling costs, can offset the initial price disparity. Erkey Motors, with its dedication to performance, safety, and innovation, is ideally positioned to provide value to its consumers in this evolving market.

Manufacturers and consumers alike understand the importance of sustainable mobility solutions. Erkey Motors, with its vision and expertise, is set to play a pivotal role in India's electric two-wheeler future.

