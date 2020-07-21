e-paper
Step inside a world of supercars with the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition

Step inside a world of supercars with the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition

This gorgeous, limited-edition smartphone has been inspired by the legendary Aventador SVJ Roadster, and perfectly captures the essence of the super sports car. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 21, 2020
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
         

The charm of super sports cars, such as that of Lamborghini, is nonpareil. Over the years, the brand has been the epitome of speed, premiumness, and elegance. Nothing can beat the feeling of gliding through the streets in a Lamborghini super sports car, even as you watch the world go by.

Now, what if you had to chance to step inside this thrilling world by way of a smartphone? No, we are not talking about any science fiction show here; we are talking about a phone, rather a ‘super phone’, which you can hold in your hands.

Introducing the OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition—a smartphone which has been inspired by the iconic Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. From the design to the display to the accessories—this is a phone that perfectly captures the essence of a Lamborghini super sports car. Take, for instance, the body of the phone, which cannot get anymore futuristic. Using an industry-first technology, OPPO has carved out a design that mimics the aerodynamics lines and contours of a super sports car! Even the texture of the phone is such that the light and shadows change as you move the phone. You also cannot miss the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger, which, as the name suggests, will help you charge your phone at lightning speed. Did we just hear a super sports car zoom past us?

Oh, and don’t forget to admire the box of the phone, which has the trademark scissor door design, and is even imprinted with Lamborghini’s classic hexagonal designs!

Indeed, the collaboration between OPPO and Lamborghini is a celebration of true craftsmanship; it speaks volumes about OPPO’s commitment to offer the ultimate experience. The global smartphone giant, after all, has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and stellar artistic designs. And this time, it’s no different. With the two powerful brands coming together, we have a product that scores high on both technology and aesthetics. It’s a tour de force.

Watch the video to know more.

