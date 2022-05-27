STEPN (GMT), Shiba Inu & RoboApe:- 3 profitable Cryptocurrencies

Investing in cryptocurrencies at this time is risky because there is no way of knowing which coins will be successful in riding the wave. Also, the more secure and high-ranking coins, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) require a large investment budget, making them severely inaccessible to newcomers in the crypto world. Investors can invest in cryptocurrency without worrying about the market value at first, thanks to presales. In any market situation, presales appear to be one of the safest methods to invest. This article makes a comparison of coin performances from presale: Stepn (GMT), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and RoboApe (RBA).

STEPN (GMT)

Since its token sale on Binance’s (BNB) Launchpad on March 2nd, STEPN (GMT) has grown by a staggering 31,000 percent. Anyone who bought at least $1,000 worth of GMT at the public sale and held the token with diamond hands, made a staggering $300,000 profit as of April 1, when GMT hit an all-time high of $3.11.

The Solana (SOL) network’s STEPN (GMT) token is a move-to-earn cryptocurrency and social-fi app. STEPN (GMT) is a web-based lifestyle program that awards users for walking, jogging, or running to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

STEPN (GMT) has enjoyed extraordinary growth since its public introduction in December 2021, with daily active users increasing from a paltry 1,500 in January to over 100,000 in March. Many individuals are downloading the STEPN (GMT) app in the hopes of making it the Axie Infinity (AXS) of the work-at-home model.

To get prizes, users must first mint, buy, or rent NFT footwear from the in-app store before going outside to walk, jog, or run. Like many past crypto trends, the move-to-earn strategy is gaining popularity swiftly.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

In the 48 hours after Binance stated that SHIB would be listed in 2021, the acclaimed "DOGE killer" soared by approximately 1,000 percent. The token’s value climbed from $0.000013 to $0.000032 in the space of two hours. Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumped into the list of top 20 tokens on CoinMarketCap in just two days. It reached an all-time high of $0.73 around the same time as DOGE. But it did not stop there, Shiba Inu soared by a massive 74,000,000% from its January price to its all-time high. According to CoinMarketCap’s data, SHIB, SHIBA INU’s native token, has climbed the metaphorical ladder and currently ranks 16th in terms of market capitalisation.

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe has the advantage of staying static in price for the next few months due to the fact that it's still on presale, unlike Stepn (GMT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). RoboApe Token (RBA) is a brand-new cryptocurrency token on the verge of becoming a meme token. RoboApe could be a good investment opportunity because of the increased demand for meme currencies. Kickstarting with a DeFi platform for meme and cryptocurrency aficionados, RoboApe will be launched in five phases.

RoboApe (RBA) has also organised charity events and virtual sports competitions known as RoboApe eSports tournaments, in which participants are rewarded and funds are donated to humanitarian organisations.

They will focus their last phase on creating a marketplace for NFTs, which will allow users to mint and sell NFTs to satisfy their creative urge. Given the magnitude of the NFT market, RoboApe has the potential to make early investors mega rich. Despite being a meme coin, it deviates from the standard definition by reason of its wide range of applications unlike the traditional “joke” cryptocurrency.

Mainstream coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have gained a lot of popularity, but RoboApe (RBA) is a new cryptocurrency that has a lot of room for growth. Before the actual public sale, presale allows crypto investors to purchase the necessary tokens at a reduced price. During the presale, most projects keep the price of their digital currency ridiculously low.

