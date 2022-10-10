Step-wise marking Charts for new pattern CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Paper provided

This is a great news for students, parents and school teachers of CBSE Board Classes for 2022-23. Based on the new pattern of 25% objective and 75% subjective (as per the 16th September released official sample papers), a CBSE resource material in collaboration with Educart has been provided today for Class 10 and 12 core subjects. Two main things about this subject-wise material:

It provides 8-10 Sample Papers on the exact difficulty level It covers detailed step-wise marks breakdown charts to learn how paper-checkers award marks

These charts are exclusively prepared so that students know how to write subjective answers step-wise for full marks.

Example screenshot of Maths Chart for Sample Paper To Learn Step-wise marking

We noticed that CBSE experts at Educart have provided this material (some sort of collaboration it maybe) on the main subjects of class 10 and 12 like Maths, SST, Science, English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry respectively for the 80 and 70 marks paper of 2022-23.

CBSE provided official Marking scheme of 2022-23 is used as a reference to prepare this very helpful resource material (subject-wise books) for students of Class 10 and 12.

Number of Sample Papers provided in this resource material for main subjects

Experts feel the introduction of Analysing/Evaluation/Creating types competency questions based on real-life or contextual scenario’s as seen in the sample papers of cbse will make it difficult for students to practice adequately. Such resource material with bank of more such new pattern questions and full-marks breakdown tables will be extremely useful to get the right practice and evaluation in place in the remaining 5 months.

Link to the resource material books for Class 10 and 12

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Agrawal Group of Publication by HT Brand Studio.