Stone Sapphire India to Distribute MAPED in Indian Traditional Market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Stone Sapphire India Pvt Ltd having an already flourishing toy and stationery flagship Indian brand “Skoodle”, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth strategy; by securingdistribution rights exclusively within India’s Traditional market for the French stationery brand “MAPED”. By the addition of MAPED, to the Indian markets, Stone Sapphire India aims to signify its strategic vision for the industry, especially in terms of offering world class brands under one roof to Indian consumers.

Brand MAPED, known for its premium stationery products, arts and crafts is a French brand founded in 1947 and enjoys a worldwide presence. With this distribution agreement, Stone Sapphire India aims to bring their products closer to consumers across India to more than 15000 retail doors, offering a unique and unparalleled experience for the brand and its consumers in INDIA. The official agreement of MAPED with Stone Sapphire India took place on 24th February, 2024 at Stone Sapphire India's head office in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Rapid expansion and market outreach of Stone Sapphire India encourages international brands to create an outreach in India, based on SSIPL’s massive brand portfolio of kid edutainment brands like Disney, Marvel, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and its own flagship brand Skoodle offering art & craft, stationery, toys, and games. With SSIPL’s expertise in outreach across India, it is committed to enabling the brand MAPED with its mission “to empower every child to change the world with their own hands” in India. Through this strategic partnership, Stone Sapphire India Pvt Ltd aims for a fruitful experience for all its stakeholders.

MAPED boasts of the world’s quality leadership through its diverse range of art materials, crafts, and school stationery, comprising Scissors, Colour pencils, Pencil sharpeners, Cut accessories, Erasers, Highlighters, Compasses, Colour crayons etc. Each category boasts many variants, catering to the varied preferences of India’s discerning consumers. The addition of the MAPED portfolio with Stone Sapphire India signifies a strategic leap in the industry, underscoring the brand's and its distribution partner’s commitment to innovation and quality. This collaboration enhances their portfolio, positioning them as leaders in delivering cutting-edge solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the market.

Stone Sapphire India is a distribution giant in India in the toy and stationery sector. It already flaunts a fantastic portfolio of brands like Disney, Mattel, Marvel, Viacom’s Peppa Pig & Paw Patrol; having more than 27000+ retail touchpoints. With this comprehensive distribution strength adding MAPED with its quality products to its portfolio is a win-win situation for both brands. Whether for School or Office; Play or Creativity Stone Sapphire India ensures to balance the needs of Indian consumers by including MAPED’s comprehensive range of stationery products that address the preferences and requirements of a wide consumer base. MAPED's product lineup includes stationery products, innovatively designed to cater diverse needs of its target audience in India.

Speaking about signing the agreement with MAPED, Shri Shobhit Kumar Singh, Director of Stone Sapphire India says, “We welcome MAPED to our Home and our Distribution network with open arms. We believe in building long term sustainable partnerships, and this collaboration will be a milestone of a unique blend of quality and reachability to the Indian market. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide top-tier products to our customers. Brand MAPED's commitment to excellence and innovation resonates with our values, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings. Together, we aim to set new standards in the Stationery sector in India. In the coming years, we aim to become one stop kids brand solution to consumers in India.”

Speaking about the new partnership Shri Alok Dubey, Director India, from MAPED India Stationery Product Pvt. Ltd., says, “MAPED is committed to offering exceptional quality and sustainable premium stationery products at competitive prices. It aims to make its international product portfolio accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers. We are looking forward to meeting our young consumers across the country in big numbers and delivering the “WAOUH” (Wonderful, Affectionate, Original, Useful, Healthy) experience.”

