Stop Overpaying on Premiums! Save Big on Car Insurance With These 7 Pro Tips

Car insurance premiums can take up much of our budgets. The good news is that there are some easy yet effective ways to stop overpaying your premiums and put more money back in your pocket!

This blog will explore seven money-saving tips to help you save big on your car or bike insurance. Whether it's ensuring you transfer your No Claims Bonus (NCB), choosing appropriate coverage, or discounts, small actions can add up to hundreds of rupees in annual savings.

Discover how experienced drivers save money on their yearly car insurance premiums.

Ensure You Transfer Your No Claims Bonus

If you switch insurers, make sure to transfer your No Claims Bonus. The NCB is a reward for safe driving habits. Each year you drive claim-free, your NCB percentage increases, saving you money on insurance renewals. Transferring your NCB to a new provider ensures you keep these savings.

Neglecting to transfer your NCB means starting from zero with your new insurer. Save yourself money by having your new insurer match your existing NCB level.

Increase Your Voluntary Excess

Voluntary excess refers to the out-of-pocket costs you would pay if you need to file a claim. By agreeing to cover a higher excess amount yourself, you lower the potential risk to your insurer. In turn, they reward you with discounted car insurance premiums.

Opting for the maximum voluntary excess your provider allows makes financial sense. Evaluate the level you could afford to contribute in a major collision and discuss raising your excess to capitalise on yearly savings.

Avoid Claims for Minor Damages

Filing small claims leads to higher premiums over time, even if you have a valid NCB. Insurance providers keep meticulous records regarding your claims history. Too many small incidences can signal you represent an increased risk, bumping up what you pay.

Consider covering small repairs yourself rather than rushing to file over a few superficial scratches or dents. It avoids impacting your claims history while keeping more money in your pocket through lower annual premiums. Minor damages may not be worth reduced savings over the coming years.

Pay-As-You-Drive Coverage

Some insurers offer pay-as-you-drive coverage. They charge you for actual kilometres driven. Installing a small telemetry device in your vehicle tracks distance precisely. Drivers who log fewer kilometres enjoy the greatest savings from pay-as-you-drive and pay only for what they use.

If you primarily rely on public transport or alternate transportation methods and put minimal km on your vehicle yearly, usage-based coverage can make financial sense.

Avoid Allowing Your Policy to Lapse

While switching insurers often nets savings, allowing existing coverage to lapse results in higher premiums. It holds especially true when gaps between policies exceed two weeks or more.

Insurers view coverage gaps as increased risk. When buying a new policy, ensure that the new policy activates on the date your prior policy ends. Renewing a few days or weeks late also counts as a policy lapse. Hence, continuous coverage means continuous savings.

Compare Car Insurance Premiums

Do not lazily renew the same policy year after year. Like many aspects of personal finance, being an informed consumer pays off. Invest time comparing premium rates across insurers every renewal cycle or, at minimum, every second year upon renewal.

Industry pricing fluctuates, so another provider may offer substantially better value for similar coverage than when you first established your policy. The most competitive quote could save you 20% or more over your current insurer. Cast a wide net by securing quotes from at least five top-rated providers when the opportunity arises.

Avail Discounts

Beyond the above measures, capitalise on common discounts like NCB discounts and multi-year policy discounts. Consider adding approved anti-theft devices to your vehicle that earn premium reductions. Combining multiple discounts drives premium costs down exponentially.

The Bottom Line

Being proactive around insurance decisions means more money in your bank account over time. Follow the tips outlined here and watch unnecessary overpayment become a thing of the past! Stay informed, invest time, avoid needless claims and embrace savings opportunities through available discounts and incentive programs. You work hard for your money – make sure you keep more of it!

