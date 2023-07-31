Student Cover Aims to Disburse Record-Breaking 2000 Crores in Student Loans for 2023-2024

India, 28th July, 2023: In a remarkable feat of commitment to education and the empowerment of students, Student Cover, a leading online marketplace for study-abroad aspirants has set an ambitious goal of disbursing a staggering Rs. 2000 crores in student loans for the academic year 2023-2024. Following their ground-breaking accomplishment of disbursing an unprecedented loan amount of Rs. 500 crores as a direct selling agent of NFBCs in the academic session 2022-2023, this new target will unlock the educational potential of countless students who would otherwise face financial barriers in accessing quality higher education in a foreign land.

Launched in 2016, following the identification of a significant disparity between the demand and supply within the education loan market, Student Cover replicated the guidance approach used in their student insurance plans which proved to be a game-changer in the education loan sector. While various banks and a handful of NBFCs offered loans during that time, the primary focus of these organizations seemed to be on their own interest with minimal to no assistance for the students. The founders at Student Cover wanted to bridge this gap.

They offer an all-round extensive guidance approach for study abroad aspirants providing significant benefits such as non-collateral loans up to 75 lakhs with the lowest ROI, flexible repayment options, fastest processing time. Moreover, Student Cover is the market leader in the student health insurance industry offering exclusive products such as International Student Insurance, Travel Insurance, Parents Travel Insurance, F1-OPT Insurance, Student Benefit Plans and Dental Insurance to name a few. This helps aspirants to ensure that they have adequate information that would serve as a valuable reference in their decision-making process and assist them in navigating the complexities of studying abroad more effectively.

Co-founder Sumeet Chopra, Head of business development and operations, explains, “We at Student Cover have completed glorious seven years in the business and our principal driving force has been the satisfactory student feedbacks we have received. On google, we have over a thousand reviews where students placed and studying abroad have expressed their utmost gratitude and appreciation for us. With the experience gathered and after completing another successful year in the business, we are looking forward to reach our target numbers smoothly with many more collaborations ahead.” With over 15 years of experience in the Insurance and Customer Service industry, Sumeet Chopra’s profound belief in the significance of insurance as a crucial product has bought about a revolution in the market by offering highly cost-effective insurance plans to Indian students aspiring to study in the US.

As Student Cover experiences exponential growth, it is poised to achieve a sustainable global footprint. It takes pride in being the exclusive marketplace in India dedicated to assisting students in two of the most important products in the study abroad market i.e., securing loans & and providing insurance. While there are organizations based in the US that provide similar services but separately, these entities typically operate solely from their overseas location. In contrast, Student Cover has established a strong presence in India and its localized nature not only provides a tailor-made approach for the Indian student community but also ensures a seamless flow of information, timely updates, and effective communication channels.

Furthermore, the company’s joint provision of Education Loans and Student insurance services addresses both the financial and well-being aspects of the student, thus empowering them to pursue their dreams with confidence. Being a student-oriented organization, at the core of Student Cover’s values and operations lies a strong commitment to enhancing the students’ experience, ensuring that they are provided with the necessary support and guidance to spread their wings and achieve their aspirations in the realm of international education.

