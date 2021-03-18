IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Students miss school, interactions with mates
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
brand stories

Students miss school, interactions with mates

  • The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise, both of which affected children’s physical and social skills.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST

New Delhi : When the Covid-19 pandemic struck last March, leading to the closure of schools, 15-year-old Vedant Gidra, a resident of Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, who had just been promoted to Class 10, was happy to get a break from going to school and study from home. A year later, that elation is all but gone.

“Initially, I was happy that schools were closed and we would have online classes. Eventually, I got bored of sitting at home and not meeting my friends. This made me cranky and I had frequent fights with my younger sister,” says Gidra, a student at Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Parents and teachers say children were impacted by the pandemic in different ways. The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise, both of which affected children’s physical and social skills.

“I have become very lazy,” admits Gidra. “Earlier, I would spend more time playing outdoors but now I talk to my friends online or play online games.”

The glaring digital divide hindered the learning of students from marginalised and economically weaker sections (EWS) as they could not afford smartphones or internet packs to continue with online classes. Low-income families with multiple school-going children most often had only one low-end smartphone between them, leading to problems of arrested learning.

Yuvika, a Class 10 student at a Delhi government school in Dakshinpuri, says she had a challenging time when online classes began. “I have two other siblings and one of them is in Class 8. Sometimes, we had our online classes at the same time and there was only one low-end smartphone in the family. So, we ended up missing a lot of classes and often could not interact with our teachers,” she said, adding that she had to rely on notes from friends and worksheets from her school to continue with her studies.

Students also pointed to learning gaps that arose because of the shift to online learning. Kunal Singh, 17, a Class 12 student at a government school in Nand Nagri said, “Understanding things using an online medium was tough since we are accustomed to classroom learning. But it was better than attending classes when Covid-19 was at its peak in Delhi.”

Along with social and emotional growth, lack of in-person interaction with peers also affected children. Twisha Kacker, a Class 12 student at The Indian School, said she never thought that her final year in school would be spent sitting at home.

“When the pandemic struck, our concerns were mainly about our board exams. We did not know whether it would get delayed. We missed out on learning with our classmates, which has its merits. Later, when the board reduced the syllabus, we had to practise as per the revised pattern online. We did not know if we would be able to see our school one last time before graduating,” said Kacker.

The Delhi government order to allow students of classes 9 to 12 to return to school in two phases between January and February left many class 12 students like Kacker happy — she got to bid a farewell to her school after all.

“It was quite an experience to return to school -- masks and sanitizers were a constant reminder of the ongoing pandemic. But we are happy we got to spend some time in school before leaving it for good,” she said.

While senior students have returned to schools, younger children are still waiting for that day. Class 5 student Paridhi Girda, 10, says would prefer in-person classes any day. “I am missing school a lot. Along with meeting my friends and teachers, I miss all the extracurricular activities we had in school like our sports period, music and dance lessons,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
brand stories

Students miss school, interactions with mates

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise, both of which affected children’s physical and social skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.(OPPO)
brand stories

The fast-charging king & videography wizard, OPPO F19 Pro+5G, goes on sale today

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
OPPO is offering a slew of incredible offers on both F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Term insurance is a kind of insurance that a policyholder signs up for, so that his or her family receives financial benefits on his/her death.(Bajaj Allianz Life)
Term insurance is a kind of insurance that a policyholder signs up for, so that his or her family receives financial benefits on his/her death.(Bajaj Allianz Life)
brand stories

Secure your family’s future with a term insurance plan

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Term insurance can’t just be helpful in financially securing a policyholder’s family, but also in fulfilling important milestones for them. Know more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Priced at just 25,990, the smartphone comes with a 4310 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
brand stories

Ready to play detective? Flipkart Video's Crime Stories will leave you intrigued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The interactive crime thriller releases on March 13. Watch to win exciting prizes!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
brand stories

Hindustan Times recognises the best developers in the national capital

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Announcing the Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards, which honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
brand stories

Shaking off Covid gloom, KIIT on track to achieve record placements for 2020-21

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Over 2,500 students of Schools of Technology (SOT) have already been placed in both national and multinational companies. As many as 1,600 students have multiple offers in their hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

India’s top women leaders delve into the workplace of 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:07 PM IST
This International Women’s day, leaders shed light on business lessons learnt amid Covid-19, the new world of work, and the likes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
brand stories

Follow the heart to discover true happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A teacher conducts an online class
A teacher conducts an online class
brand stories

Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • The sudden shift to online mode of learning posed several questions: What is to be taught online?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+5G: Unleashing a new era of smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Leveraging the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature of the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, you can actually ‘Flaunt Your Nights’ like never before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
brand stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital payments market in India was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
The digital payments market in India was valued at 1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to 4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
brand stories

Your search for a Credit Card ends at Finserv MARKETS!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The portal allows you to view credit cards from different companies, compare and select the one that suits your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
brand stories

Flaunt your nights: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G to revolutionize smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • A perfect blend of industry-first innovations and superlative videography abilities
  • Smart, futuristic 5G capabilities along with faster charging, perfectly complementing your fast-paced lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP