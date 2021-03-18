Students miss school, interactions with mates

New Delhi : When the Covid-19 pandemic struck last March, leading to the closure of schools, 15-year-old Vedant Gidra, a resident of Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, who had just been promoted to Class 10, was happy to get a break from going to school and study from home. A year later, that elation is all but gone.

“Initially, I was happy that schools were closed and we would have online classes. Eventually, I got bored of sitting at home and not meeting my friends. This made me cranky and I had frequent fights with my younger sister,” says Gidra, a student at Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Parents and teachers say children were impacted by the pandemic in different ways. The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise, both of which affected children’s physical and social skills.

“I have become very lazy,” admits Gidra. “Earlier, I would spend more time playing outdoors but now I talk to my friends online or play online games.”

The glaring digital divide hindered the learning of students from marginalised and economically weaker sections (EWS) as they could not afford smartphones or internet packs to continue with online classes. Low-income families with multiple school-going children most often had only one low-end smartphone between them, leading to problems of arrested learning.

Yuvika, a Class 10 student at a Delhi government school in Dakshinpuri, says she had a challenging time when online classes began. “I have two other siblings and one of them is in Class 8. Sometimes, we had our online classes at the same time and there was only one low-end smartphone in the family. So, we ended up missing a lot of classes and often could not interact with our teachers,” she said, adding that she had to rely on notes from friends and worksheets from her school to continue with her studies.

Students also pointed to learning gaps that arose because of the shift to online learning. Kunal Singh, 17, a Class 12 student at a government school in Nand Nagri said, “Understanding things using an online medium was tough since we are accustomed to classroom learning. But it was better than attending classes when Covid-19 was at its peak in Delhi.”

Along with social and emotional growth, lack of in-person interaction with peers also affected children. Twisha Kacker, a Class 12 student at The Indian School, said she never thought that her final year in school would be spent sitting at home.

“When the pandemic struck, our concerns were mainly about our board exams. We did not know whether it would get delayed. We missed out on learning with our classmates, which has its merits. Later, when the board reduced the syllabus, we had to practise as per the revised pattern online. We did not know if we would be able to see our school one last time before graduating,” said Kacker.

The Delhi government order to allow students of classes 9 to 12 to return to school in two phases between January and February left many class 12 students like Kacker happy — she got to bid a farewell to her school after all.

“It was quite an experience to return to school -- masks and sanitizers were a constant reminder of the ongoing pandemic. But we are happy we got to spend some time in school before leaving it for good,” she said.

While senior students have returned to schools, younger children are still waiting for that day. Class 5 student Paridhi Girda, 10, says would prefer in-person classes any day. “I am missing school a lot. Along with meeting my friends and teachers, I miss all the extracurricular activities we had in school like our sports period, music and dance lessons,” she said.