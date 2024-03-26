Students or Professionals: Anyone Can Achieve Financial Freedom with Leadzin

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Leadzin, a leading Ed-tech company founded by Hussain Khalil and Aliasgar Khalil, with Fatema Khalil as COO, belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra community, recently hosted a free global exhibition event in Pune. Over 3,000 participants attended the event, in which Leadzin sponsored 100+ free stalls in history. Leadzin is an ed-tech company that works in various other tech sectors. The platform is registered as Leadzn Private Limited, a firm dedicated to mentoring individuals on starting their own online businesses with 6 income streams.



Leadzin offers a supportive community, live training sessions conducted by industry experts and co-founders, and access to proven strategies for generating substantial online income. The platform’s free exhibition events further demonstrate its commitment to fostering a collaborative environment for entrepreneurs.

The company has successfully trained over 100,000 individuals, some of whom have achieved remarkable milestones, earning over ₹10 million within two years alongside their studies or existing careers. Leadzin has also empowered differently-abled individuals and those seeking additional income streams to supplement their established businesses.

Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, Hussain Khalil, Leadzin's founder, emphasised the importance of providing a platform for businesses to flourish. "Our primary goal is not merely to aid individuals in starting their online ventures but to ensure they thrive and achieve financial independence," Hussain Khalil remarked. He brings experience spanning over eight years in marketing and a personal journey from an executive in a US-based company to the founder of a thriving enterprise. He has mentored 3000 students and professionals during the time frame.

Ali Asgar Khalil, the co-founder of Leadzin, brings a fresh perspective to the company. With over two years of experience in B2B marketing, his journey from executive to Co-Founder is a powerful narrative of ambition and skill. He has mentored 40,000 students and professionals during the time. "Understanding the potential of online business in shaping the future, we've embarked on this journey to guide others towards achieving their entrepreneurial dreams," Ali Asgar stated.

The COO, Fatema Khalil, adds a crucial dimension to Leadzin's mission, focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs. With an education in human resource management and international business management, Fatema has been instrumental in training 30,000 women and fostering a supportive community that champions work-from-home opportunities.

Highlights of Leadzin's Programs:

Multiple Income Streams: Leadzin offers over six different avenues for online income generation.

International Exposure: Leadzin sponsors international trips to destinations like Dubai, Malaysia, and Vietnam for its members.

Expert Training: Industry experts and co-founders provide live training sessions to equip members with the necessary skills.

Supportive Community: Leadzin fosters a collaborative environment for entrepreneurs to connect and grow.

Accessibility: No college degree is required to benefit from Leadzin's programs.

Leadzin's focus on inclusivity and adaptability makes it a valuable resource for anyone seeking to escape the constraints of traditional employment and explore the possibilities of the online business world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.