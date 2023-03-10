Studio SeeSa Promotes Age-Inclusive Fashion for Women Over Fifty

Gender, race, and nationality are all elements that can be used into fashion as powerful tools for self-expression. With more of their work appearing on the runways, it is true that more designers are shifting their focus to developing a brand that is socially and environmentally conscious, but there is one point that we seem to have neglected as a society. women who are beyond fifty. women who, like everyone else, are proud of their unique sense of style. On this Women's Day, SeeSa makes an attempt to change the narrative. They start the dialogue with mid-fifties women who are breaking down barriers in both their personal and professional lives in order to understand their perspective on fashion.

Sudha Setty, Founder at Melyoura, was asked about her thoughts on the fashion landscape in India for women over their fifties, and if she feels clothing options have become restricted as she grew older. She said, “I do not think there is really a choice for women over their fifties to say this brand caters to my need. I just must rummage through everything that is for everybody and see what I like. Or I must go and get it custom-made.” According to her there are three requirements, “formal work-wear, casual wear, and because I travel a lot, I would love to have a collection that blends in with International trends.”

Vidya Kumar, Co-Founder and Former Director at Cloudnine Hospitals revealed her fashion mantra. She said, “I am going to look this way maximum for another ten to fifteen years, so let me make the most of it. I do not hesitate in buying anything I want to. For me it is more about the fit of the garment that takes priority.” She also feels that, “Fashion in India for women-over-fifties is also restrictive size-wise and I would love to see more options for women who are not the perfect size. I would love to see cool and trendy designs for my age.”

Uma Sudhindra, Board of Governors at IIM Visakhapatnam and Managing Partner at Go Magic Trails was asked if she feels that while women over their fifties have a higher purchasing power, they are neglected in the industry. She said, “Definitely. Especially career women who are earning their own money have the purchasing power. They are also more aware of what styles they want to bring into their wardrobe.” She also added, “We need materials that make you feel comfortable and make you look good, that add to your confidence. In terms of what women should start looking at is to just get out there and experiment, talk to the designer about what you are comfortable with and I am sure you will have a wardrobe that can be anybody’s envy.”

Giving credit where credit is due is crucial. And for the fashion business, that would simply mean focusing on the female role models who have influenced us since we were young. the first generation of Indian women who pursued careers, setting an example for millions of others. There was one thing the women from all professions had in common when they sat together for the Women's Day celebration at SeeSa's studio in Bangalore. They were eager to try new looks, to wear vivid colours, stylish co-ord sets, and to speak about donning headgears while sipping tea and eating cupcakes. They were eager to try new looks, to wear vivid colours, stylish co-ord sets, and to speak about donning headgears while sipping tea and eating cupcakes. That reinforced our belief that there would be significant advancements in older women's fashion in the years to come because this is a trend that they are ready to initiate.

SeeSa strives to offer designer-wear looks that are age-appropriate with their collections. For Women's Day, Seesa promotes better fashion for ladies above the age of fifty because fashion is age-inclusive. Their latest Resort Wear line includes a wide variety of vibrantly coloured dresses, kaftans, and co-ord sets. The collection is available for purchase in a number of multi-designer stores in India and Dubai, including Aza Fashions, Collage Dubai, and Almari Hyderabad. Also, they have developed a significant presence on e-commerce sites including Nykaa Fashions, Ogaan Market, and Seesa.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.