Stunning looks, versatile camera, and efficient performance: The OPPO Find 3 Flip has everything you could ask for!

The much-awaited foldable from one of India’s most loved smartphone brands, OPPO, has arrived. The OPPO Find N3 Flip has everything you need in a flip phone — stunning looks that come with the highest-grade durability, blistering performance, a versatile cover display, and a great battery life. But, above all, what makes this brand-new smartphone stand out is its triple camera set-up — the model holds the distinction of being the first flip smartphone with a triple camera.

You can experience the ingenuity of this brand-new smartphone as it stands tall in front of its claims. OPPO has launched this coveted flip phone for INR 94,999 which is a sweet deal too. It can be purchased from OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets starting October 22, 2023.

Triple camera set-up

This smartphone packs three powerful rear cameras integrated within a circular module beside the vertical cover screen, which enables you to take the most mesmerizing photos that couldgive competition to professional shots.

The Find N3 Flip features a 50MP Sony IMX890 wide-angle primary camera with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor. Because of its large size, the sensor has a high light intake which makes it perfect for ultra-low light photography. It is also the only flip phone in the market that houses a telephoto portrait camera backed by a 32MP IMX709 sensor with 2X optical zoom and a portrait-perfect focal length that is close to 50 mm. This focal length is equivalent to what your eyes can see and is captured in professional portrait photography.

Easily view the images on cover screen

The Find N3 Flip also features a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera with a 114º field of view. This camera setting is perfect for capturing more details in ultra-wide-angle shots. The phone is capable of capturing minute details withless background noise, further enhancing the quality of the shots. This is also ideal for taking group selfies that focus on the fine details of the face while blurring out the chaos in the background. Another handy feature is that these can be previewed on the cover screen of the smartphone, making the process faster and more fun!

Another feature that lends more clarity to the photos is autofocus, with which you can capture striking macro photos of subjects as near as 4cm. This can be a great boon for nature enthusiasts who like to shoot flora and fauna with utmost clarity and detail.

Multi-Angle FlexForm

The Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode allows you to unleash your creativity

The biggest advantage of a flip device is its foldable form factor. OPPO uses this perfectly as it introduces the Multi-Angle FlexForm mode that allows users a hands-free photography experience. The Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode on the Find N3 Flip truly allows you to unleash your creativity and explore hands-free photography in ways that we could have never imagined!

You can use the foldable form factor of this smartphone to your advantage as you prop the partially opened hinge at myriad angles to take photos from the most unusual angles, which would be tough to take any other way. In addition, you can also frame steady shots with FlexForm Long Exposure, and enjoy hands-free time-lapse with FlexForm Time-Lapse mode. For those who like to live life full size, use the Ultra-Wide Selfie feature to fit everyone into a single frame.

Hasselblad collaboration

Taking their collaboration with Hasselblad one step further, OPPO has integrated the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution, ground up, into the camera system of the Find N3 Flip. Every photo clicked with this smartphone will display colors thatare true to life. This will enable the unique color-processing system, that kicks into action the momentyou press the shutter button, to optimize color accuracy, tone, and contrast.

This Hasselblad technology also translates intogood portrait shots as OPPO has fine-tuned its bokeh effects with the camera giant’s inputs so portrait photos will look like they have been shot with the celebrated XCD65mm Hasselblad lens. With the XPAN mode that features a 65:24 high aspect ratio,you could get a feel of Hasselblad’s unique retro style of shooting which has been a huge hit amongst professional photography circles.

Furthermore, the Find N2 Flip recreates the Hasselblad shooting experience with a custom UI, shutter sound, and watermark. One of the other features thatyou will loveis howyou can refine the photographs with three additional filters– Emerald, Radiance, and Serenity– for some amazing results.

Design with durability

Upgraded hinge

The Find N3 Flip looks sleek and measures just 85.54 mm, weighs 198 grams, andhas a width of 7.79 mm when it is open, making it easy to fit into my pocket or handbag. It has a 75-degree super-arc Gorilla GlassVictus cover on its rear surface and aircraft-grade material whichguarantees the highest levels of durability. The smartphone’s high-strength structure is designed to be resistant to extreme temperatures, which is another plus.

The hinge in the Find N3 Flip offers a further upgrade as the single friction plate of the previous generation Find N2 Flip has been upgraded to a dual friction plate structure to improve its FlexForm stability. This allows you to fold the phone at just the angle you want. A dual friction plate enhances the stability of the Flexform to boost the performance of this flip smartphone.

This is the first OPPO smartphone with an Alert Slider. The phone has mechanical controls on the left edge of the device to quickly switch between three modes— Silent, Vibrate, and Ring— without even having to flip the smartphone open, whichis very handy as onemoves in and out of meetings. Itfeatures a 120Hz 6.8-inch 403ppi display with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, thanks to its Eye Comfort Tone technology, which uses ambient light prediction to ensure eye comfort even after prolonged use.

The amazing new smartphone is the perfect blend of functionality and great design. The premium foldable is available in two trendsetting colors— Cream Gold and Sleek Black— both of which add to the look and feel of this sleek phone that stuns with its looks.

Versatile cover display

Customize the cover screen aesthetics with widgets

The Find N3 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which is the largest ever in a flip phone. This large-sized display allows you to doa lot with your smartphone as it mirrors its main screen in perfect proportion and is large enough to display a complete grid of 3X4 apps.

This upgraded cover screen supports more than 40 essential apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Uber, Google Maps, and YouTube Music soyou can reply to emails, book cabs, use turn-based navigation, and even switch up music on the go.You can also choose to keep the apps that you use the most on it with up to 20 styles and three quick access widgets that include Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos, as against just one widget that other flip models support. It also displays real-time weather updates as part of its default settings. There isan Always On display across the entire cover screen which has an optimised screen UI for increased efficiency.

You can also customize the cover screen aesthetics with widgets, 3D interactive pets, wallpapers with live weather information or GIFs, and a cover screen style that could easily be edited to your liking.

Blistering performance

The 4300 mAh battery that will keep you going through the day on a single charge

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 witha 4nm processor to give powerful performance that is energy efficient too. It has a large 4300 mAh battery that will keep you going through the day on a single charge. And on the days,you forget to plug in the charger and the batteryruns low, its 44W SUPERVOOCTM chargingcomes to our rescue andpowers back in a jiffy. Its adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate further helps conserve the battery to enhance its life.

All in all, the Find N3 Flip is one of the best flip phones in the segmentthat offers unmatched camera capabilities owing to an industry-leading triple camera system that is the first ever for a Flip phone. You are going to love shooting with the OPPO Find N3 Flip especially using the FlexForm mode to create a whole new experience of smartphone photography. So, hurry and head to your nearest OPPO store, or log in to the OPPO India website to learn more.

The device can be purchased from OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets for INR 94,999 starting October 22, 2023.

OPPO Find N3 Flip Offers

Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to INR 12,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store.

Customers purchasing via Flipkart can avail of a 12-month no-cost EMI along with cashback of up to INR 12,000 from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank & Kotak Bank.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail of an Exchange Bonus of up to INR 8,000.

Consumers can also avail of a one-time screen replacement up to 6 months from the date of purchase; the offer is valid on purchases till October 29, 2023.

OPPO Premium Service Offer

Worry-free travel with international warranty rights on the Find N3 Flip.

Refresh service allows users to replace their screen guard and back cover of Find N3 Flip, twice within the warranty tenure.

OPPO has introduced EMI schemes for the service/repair of the Find N3 Flip. Customers will have the option to decide on EMI instalment and tenure at their convenience.

In case of accidental damage, customers can avail of a 15% discount on the first repair of the display (T&C apply).

Users can avail one-on-one service online by connecting with OPPO experts via WhatsApp.

Free pick-up and drop facilities are available across 25,000+ Indian pin codes with issues resolved within 72 hours of the complaint.

Dedicated experts—available 24x7 on our exclusive hotline 9958808080—will resolve queries within 24 hours.

Flash fixes at select service centers promise a 2-hour repair for your flip device on selected issues.

