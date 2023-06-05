Stylework Appoints IIM-C Alumni Mukul Ronak Das as Chief Business Officer

Stylework Innovation Hub Pvt Ltd, India's leading coworking space aggregation platform, has taken a significant step in its ambitious growth strategy by appointing Mukul Ronak Das, an industry veteran, as its Chief Business Officer. His experience and stellar track record, most recently with OYO Workspaces (Innov8 & WorkFlo by OYO Coworking), bring new vigour to Stylework's mission of revolutionizing the coworking space industry in India.

As coworking and flexible workspaces become increasingly central to the business strategies of enterprises, startups, and solo professionals, Stylework is carving a unique position as a comprehensive, innovative solution provider. Its distinctive B2B SaaS product streamlines operations for businesses with a presence in multiple coworking spaces, offering a seamless and efficient experience.

Mukul Ronak Das joins Stylework at a critical juncture in its growth journey, as it harnesses its innovative technology and expansive network to cater to the skyrocketing demand for coworking spaces. “Stylework, India's first B2B SaaS platform for the flex space sector, is quickly becoming a market leader. Hence, I am so thrilled to be joining hands with Stylework at such an inflexion point." Mukul commented on his appointment.

He also added, “As the workspace’s outlook rapidly grows and gets advanced, the future of work is very much predictable and clear; it will be flexible, collaborative and digitalised. At Stylework, we are ideally positioned to lead this change, leveraging our technological prowess and expansive network to drive growth and ensure a seamless coworking experience for all. I look forward to using my experience to strengthen our foothold in the market and drive exponential growth for coworking and flexible workspace providers. ”

Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder of Stylework, expressed, “We're delighted to welcome Mukul to our Leadership team. His appointment signals a new chapter in our growth story. With his strategic approach and deep industry understanding, we are confident that Stylework will reach new heights and bring unprecedented value to both enterprises seeking flexible workspaces and coworking space providers.”

Mukul Ronak Das’s proven leadership and profound industry knowledge are set to bolster Stylework's vision of becoming a robust demand engine in the coworking space sector. His appointment reaffirms the company's commitment to addressing the dynamic needs of the market and revolutionizing the way coworking spaces operate. His past entrepreneurial experiences, including the establishment of India's first commercial skydiving business, combined with his outstanding business acumen, make him an ideal leader to propel Stylework's strategic initiatives. His vision for the company extends beyond improving its current offerings as he plans to explore uncharted territories in the coworking sector, tapping into the untapped potential of workspace providers and the escalating trend towards remote and flexible work arrangements.

Founded in 2016 with an audacious vision, Stylework is shaking up the way people work in India. They are a disruptive startup, changing the dynamics of the conventional office leasing industry in India by providing a SaaS solution to the coworking industry with a huge coworking marketplace. Their vision is to redefine ‘workspaces’, making them accessible and flexible, one city at a time. Their Motto is to ‘Change the way work happens, shift from the traditional workspace to an unconventional one with Stylework’.

Stylework’s portfolio doesn't just stop at physical workspaces. They have developed a powerful and revolutionary B2B SaaS product called Corporate Product Suite focused on an end-to-end Hybrid Workspace with a walk-to-work and Hub and Spoke model. The products also help companies manage multiple offices across any location in the world effortlessly. This intuitive tool aids enterprises in managing multiple offices seamlessly, offering an unmatched level of control and efficiency to HR and Admin teams.

As Stylework gears up for its next growth phase under Mukul's leadership, the Indian coworking space sector anticipates the remarkable changes this strategic appointment will usher in. With Mukul Ronak Das at the helm, Stylework is all set to embark on an aggressive growth trajectory that promises to change the face of coworking in India. With their exciting growth plans, they're set to redefine workspaces in India and beyond.

