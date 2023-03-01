Subham's Parivaar Rice: Changing the rice industry one packet at a time

New Delhi (India), February 23: Take a quick stroll around the neighborhoods in semi-urban and urban Bengal, peek into a grocery store, and you would spot how a newly launched rice brand has disrupted the industry and secured its position as the most loved non-basmati rice brand from Bengal. Launched in 2020, Subham’s Parivaar Rice is now a recognized name in the non-basmati rice industry, especially in Eastern India. With a rich legacy of over 40 years in the industry, the founders of Subham Group of Industries started the brand with a simple goal of providing the finest quality of rice to everyday rice consumers.

Indians have a strong affinity towards rice and a day without a meal with rice is considered incomplete in some regions. Hailing from Kalna, a small town in West Bengal, Mr. Taraknath Agarwala moved to Burdwan and started the rice milling business which was then taken to the next-level by his sons, Sanjib and Rajib. From a small leased manufacturing unit in 1990 to mills powered by high-end machineries, the group has come a long way. They established themselves as a premium rice manufacturer in the B2B segment and the company enjoys an unmatched reputation in the rice milling industry. Their mantra is “honesty, humility and hard-work”.

Subham’s Parivaar Rice is endorsed by superstar Mimi Chakraborty, and is now considered as a new-age rice brand in the market. The state of the art manufacturing and processing facility has Japanese and European machineries along with Indian ones and the company boasts of having one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the country as of today. Sanjib’s purchasing skills combined with the strong market and machinery expertise of Rajib has spearheaded the group’s growth journey.

Subham Agarwal, 28, is a third generation entrepreneur in this family business and joined the business in 2020 shortly after completing his graduation at the prestigious London Business School. Joining the family business wasn’t a difficult choice and his vision has been crystal clear from Day one: to organize the unorganized rice industry and use data and technology efficiently to drive profits & deliver the best products around the globe. He has an extremely disciplined approach towards doing business and focuses a lot on ethics, efficiency and attention to detail. In his words, “ I have always believed that ‘Good is not good enough’. You must keep learning and improving each day and give your 100%. If you are passionate, dedicated and willing to take calculated risks, anything is possible.” Subham loves to spend time with his suppliers and customers to understand their expectations. He also loves experimenting with new technologies to stay a step ahead of his competitors.

From a business standpoint, the company is now looking to expand to international markets over the next two years and foresees a solid revenue growth of over 30%YOY due to better capacity utilization and growing market demand. The company is also looking to add another production line to increase capacity to meet growing demands and their well-organised management structure, solid financials and efficient team would make this an achievable task, claims Rajib Agarwala.

The brand is now available in most parts of Eastern India including West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand and has a strong presence in Bangladesh as well. The brand offers products ranging from Minikit, Banskathi, Katarni, Sonam and other everyday varieties to premium varieties like Govindobhog Rice. They sell through Kirana stores, supermarkets and modern trade platforms and would soon be available on Amazon and Flipkart. More information is available on their website: www.subhamrice.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.