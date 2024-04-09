Submit Short Film | Entries Open at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Calling all filmmakers! The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is thrilled to announce that submissions for short films are now open for the 2025 edition. Aspiring filmmakers from around the globe are invited to submit their compelling works for a chance to be nominated for the Best Short Film Award. This prestigious accolade not only offers recognition but also presents an opportunity to win the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award alongwith a cash prize of INR 1,00,000/- (One Lakh Rupees). Recognized as the best international film festival platform for short film submissions, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aims to celebrate and honour outstanding talent in the realm of short filmmaking. Don’t miss your chance to shine on this illustrious stage! Submit your short film now and read the most important rules & regulations, eligibility criteria, prizes, and submission form by clicking here: https://dpiff.in/nomination/

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. The festival celebrates and recognizes the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry and the ever-evolving cultural impact that India is making on a global scale, primarily through the medium of cinema. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema. It honours all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

The festival takes a special interest in fostering talent within the realm of short films and documentaries. In acknowledgement of the vast reservoir of creativity among short film creators, it has instituted a dedicated award category for short films and special consideration to documentaries. This initiative is designed to celebrate the exceptional creative prowess of short film-makers, meticulously evaluating, showcasing, and honouring their work at the festival. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival streams live on ZEE5 and Telecasts on ZEE TV in 90+ Countries, reaching over 120+ Million viewers globally. ZEE TV, a prominent entertainment network in India known for its extensive viewership worldwide.

The short films have been meticulously selected and ranked among the Top 100, Top 21, and Top 5 entries by the esteemed panel of jurors at the festival. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival recognizes and rewards excellence in short filmmaking with the following awards and prizes: Best Short Film Award Winner will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award along with a Cash Prize of INR 1,00,000/- (One Lakh Rupees). But that's not all! Winners will also receive special mementos and cash prizes as follows:

1st Runner Up - A memento accompanied by an INR 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

2nd Runner Up - A memento along with an INR 10,000 (Ten Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

3rd Runner Up - A memento paired with an INR 5,000 (Five Thousand Rupees) cash prize.

The recipient of the 2024 Best Short Film Award was 'Good Morning', with the filmmakers also claiming the cash prize of INR 1,00,000/-. 'Good Morning' portrays the story of a young boy grappling with the absence of dreams, burdened by the loss of his parents and the pressure of meeting his elder sister's expectations. As he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and renewal, he finds moments of clarity, only to be lost once more in his struggles.

"Our vision extends beyond mere recognition; it's about fostering a cultural renaissance in Indian cinema. We believe in honouring the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji by providing a platform that not only celebrates established talent but also nurtures the dreams of emerging filmmakers. We are committed to showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, from its traditional roots to its cutting-edge innovations. Our mission is to create a space where creativity knows no bounds, where storytellers from diverse backgrounds can come together to weave narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide" - Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF

The prestigious award ceremony, held annually on February 20th in Mumbai, India, has been graced by the luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Asha Parekh, Dharmendra, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Hariharan, KGF Actor Yash, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, R. Balki, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ravina Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sholay Director Ramesh Sippy, Farzi Web Series Director Raj & DK, Filmmaker & Producer Anand Pandit, Jayantilal Gada Chairman of Pen Studios and many more.

To submit your Short Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: www.dpiff.in/nomination/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.