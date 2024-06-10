Successful Bronchoscopic Management of Tracheal Stenosis: A Success Story from Alchemist Hospital

A 63-year-old woman recently sought treatment at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula under Dr Vishal Sharma Senior Consultant Pulmonary Medicine due to escalating breathing difficulties and loss of speech.

Bronchoscopic procedure was done by Dr Vishal Sharma and it was found that her wind pipe (trachea) was 95% blocked and lead to her current serious situation.

She had a history of prolonged intubation due to Pneumonia which probably led to critical narrowing of her trachea (tracheal stenosis) as observed during the Bronchoscopy. Patients with history of prolonged intubation as in this case can have a high risk of developing tracheal stenosis.

The patients with tracheal stenosis can either be treated by Surgical Method or Endoscopic Method known as Balloon Bronchoplasty.

Dilated Trachea after Balloon Bronchoplasty

The surgical method inolves cutting out the narrowed part of the trachea and anastomizing the remaining normal cut ends. Surgical procedure is an extremely complicated, expensive procedure and involves prolonged stay.

Therefore Dr. Vishal Sharma opted for the second method which is known as balloon bronchoplasty, a technique where the pulmonologist with the help of Bronchoscope reaches the narrowed part, gives multiple nicks using electrocautery. This is then followed by carefully inserting the balloon in the narrowed part. Thereafter, the balloon is serially dilated multiple times to open the narrowed area of the trachea.

The benefit of this method is that it can be done within minutes and patient can be discharged with in a day and hence avoiding a prolonged stay in the hospital and is much less expensive.

The procedure was carried out at Alchemist Hospital, which boasts of advanced medical facilities. Dr. Vishal performed the procedure with meticulous precision, ensuring the patient experienced minimal discomfort.

Following the procedure, the patient was closely monitored and exhibited significant relief from her breathing difficulties. Remarkably, she regained her ability to speak after a long time. The procedure was free of complications, and a follow-up care plan was established to ensure continued recovery and improvement.

This case underscores the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of tracheal stenosis. The successful outcome not only demonstrates the effectiveness of balloon bronchoplasty but also highlights the high standard of care provided by Dr Vishal Sharma and his team at Alchemist Hospital.

Alchemist Hospital is known for providing advanced medical services and is dedicated to delivering top-quality care to its patients.

