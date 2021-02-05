IND USA
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project

With a reputation for quality construction and before-time delivery, the Sugee Group was lauded not only for their excellence in redevelopment but also for their luxury project, Marina Bay at Worli.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:38 PM IST

For over 30 years, Sugee Group has worked towards its vision to be the most trusted name in the industry by collaborating and co-creating multiple projects for success. Built on the principles of trust, transparency, consistency and reliability, they have unfailingly delivered quality homes before time.

Sugee Group was lauded for Excellence in Redevelopment at the Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate. Speaking about this, Mr.Atul Tawde, Director Sales, Sugee Group, said, “Building a home and meeting expectations of every home buyer to make their living better and life easier is a responsibility that we thrive on every day. We work hard to achieve these goals on time every single day. Delivering a home on time is the most basic expectation that people have and we put in our 100% to fulfil the promises that we have made. Receiving an award for what we do is an appreciation of our efforts and our work is being recognized and acknowledged, motivates us to work even better.”

In this work from home and schooling from home era, the demand for real estate has increased because of the realisation of a dedicated space, both mental and physical. It is expected that the importance of space will increase because of the easy availability of the infrastructure of amenities all around. “We are witnessing a lot of families looking for homes in the last 5 to 6 months, and interestingly people are also inclined to buy properties where possession will be given in the next 1 to 2 years,” he avers.

The government’s decision to reduce the stamp duty was an excellent initiative which provided much-needed relief to the ailing realty sector. Sharing his opinion, Mr Tawde said, “We hope that since it is a time-bound announcement, it will indeed incentivize and encourage the home buyers and fence-sitters to decide to purchase homes even in times of Covid-19. Having said that, reduction in stamp duty will not be enough to maintain the overall momentum of the sector as it is time-bound. More initiatives are expected from the Government to keep one of the largest employment sectors going.”

Sugee Group was lauded for Excellence in Redevelopment at the Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate.(HT)

The Sugee Group’s Marina Bay project also bagged the title of Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai. According to Mr. Pritesh Jain, Director Sales & Project Finance, “It has always been our endeavor to bring projects that are a class apart. Marina Bay is our latest offering that presents luxurious living at Worli, a premium location in itself. Our aim is to offer finest and exclusive lifestyle experience, and what compliments better than an amazing view of Arabian Sea and Bandra-Worli sea-link from every apartment. We thank Hindustan Times for giving due recognition to our efforts and conferring on Marina Bay the Iconic Luxury Project - South Mumbai.”

The luxury project has been designed as a stand-alone tower with apartments in configurations of 3, 4 and 5 BHK. Adding to the element of luxury are the state of the art, top-notch amenities like a temperature-controlled infinity pool, sun-facing yoga deck, indoor and outdoor banquet halls amongst many others. The breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli sea-link gives a literal meaning to the term ‘living the high life.’

RERA No.: P51900011592

