Suggest New post-pandemic planning for kids education

COVID 19 has brought significant changes in society. Especially on the education of children in the world, many children have experienced disengagement and declines in academic achievement.

Promising digital solutions for children in South Korea, one of the most educational oriented countries, suggest new pandemic planning for learning.

DoBrain app for 4 to 9 years-old which increases and strengthens learning ability of children is an award winning app developed through research at Harvard Medical School. It stimulates 8 core areas of children's brain and helps slow learning children to maintain consistent focus and increase learning ability.

Ye Jin, CHOI(CEO, DoBrain) said, “Many important inputs are needed for the healthy development of children's brains. DoBrain was designed to target those inputs.”

With 300+ stories and 5000+ brain games and 12000 learning programs, DoBrain app stimulates brain 12 times higher than every day conversation with their care givers and 3 times higher than other learning materials according to their research.

The fun and skill-building brain exercises and games are clinically proven to enhance learning and maximizes the value of children's screen time. Moreover, parents can keep track of their child’s brain development on the progress report.

Also, DoBrain app is to help borderline intellectual functioning children (BIF) can be easily exposed to the cognitive treatment program in a digital, non-drug, non-invasive way. The personalized has been updated Odinga English which is advanced, unique and fun AI-powered English speaking app developed by educational experts is not like any other learning methods. Children learn by teaching a cute AI character, Odinga how to speak English with help of an English professor. A student becoming a teacher from the day 1 teaches Odinga English, takes the teaching process and takes care of Odinga. It reinforces English Speaking skills gradually because it encourages repetition naturally, boosts the confidence and makes learning process fun with emotional reactions between a child and the character just like playing a game.

Kyung A, LEE(CEO, The Plan G) said, “We saw the strong demands for qualified remote learning contents in terms of educational value all across the world and it was essential to find out how to bring out the best in students in the new era. So we declared our own pedagogy based on well-known ARCS model of motivational design theories to motivate kids strongly. CSTR stands for character, story-telling, teaching and problem solving and rewards and play. We have witnessed that children love Odinga as their friend or a little brother and they look forward to seeing Odinga to teach him English. ”

