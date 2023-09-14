Sui (SUI) Posts Ecosystem Update, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hosts BOSHACKS Builder Showcase, Pomerdoge (POMD) To Surge by 4,0

The crypto market is recovering, and Sui (SUI) has headed into the green zone following an update from the team. They went over the highlights of the ecosystem and discussed how far development is going.

Moreover, the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) crypto gained a lot more attention after the team announced the BOSHACKS Builder Showcase. But despite both of these, the most significant attention has been given to Pomerdoge (POMD), a crypto that can redefine the meme-coin space. Today, we will look at all of them to see how far they can spike.

Summary

Sui to reach $0.76, according to analysts

NEAR Protocol will climb to $1.77 by the end of 2023

Pomerdoge is projected to spike by 4,000%, according to the most recent performance analysis

Sui (SUI) Price Prediction

The Sui (SUI) team updated their community around the feature highlights from the previous month. They went over the DeepBook, sponsored transactions, Programmable Transaction Blocks, Zero Knowledge Proofs, Kiosks, and Oracles, all of which are a part of the ecosystem.

The monthly Sui price has showcased a bearish trend and an overall decline of 22%. However, as of recently, the Sui crypto has been in an uptrend pattern, reversed by the pressure. The bulls have increased the Sui prices and gained momentum.

The RSI decreased under 50 as the price declined. However, the crypto can soon see a resurgence and provide investors with better gains. According to the Sui price prediction, it's projected to reach $0.76 by the end of the year.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Outlook

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) announced an upcoming event where the NEAR Foundation partnered with NEAR Hacks to host the BOSHACKS Builder Showcase. Here, the NEAR Protocol community can gain access to demos from the hottest new components of the ecosystem.

The NEAR Protocol price has experienced a monthly decline of 18% as well. However, it is also entering a position that could emerge into a rally. The NEAR Protocol crypto is hovering at the $1.12 price range, and its trading volume spiked by 31.24% during the trading session.

This demonstrates that buyers are accumulating the crypto, and this could soon result in an increased bullish pattern. Based on the NEAR Protocol price prediction, analysts project that it can reach $1.77 by the end of the year.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Grabs Investor Attention

Pomerdoge is an upcoming project that will be a virtual world in which players can explore, complete activities, and level up their characters. Each player controls a Pomer, and these can be upgraded.

The virtual world is known as Pomergame, and this is where players will spend a large portion of their time earning rewards. When their Pomer character reaches Gold Status, they can unlock the Pomerplace.

This Is the dedicated marketplace in which anyone can buy, sell, or trade any of the valuables they've collected throughout their adventures. It's also an arena that hosts a competition. In addition to that, there's an exclusive 7,777 NFT collection that will be exclusively available to POMD token holders.

As for the token, it's currently trading at $0.0115 during the early presale period. According to projections made by analysts, it can surge by 4,000% at launch, providing high ROI for early investors.

Visit the links below for more information about Pomerdoge (POMD):

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

