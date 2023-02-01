Sujoy Mukherjee’s documentary Battle of Swaraj wins Best Documentary Film Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: The Documentary Battle of Swaraj by filmmaker Sujoy Mukherjee has been making waves on the internet lately. The film won the Honourable Jury Award at Mumbai Shorts International Film Fest for Best Documentary film. Sujoy Mukherjee is known for his award-winning film Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai, which is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar and now, his documentary Battle of Swaraj is garnering attention from all corners.

“Battle Of Swaraj” has carved its name on multiple trophies like-Honourable Jury Award at the 11th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival-22 for the best Documentary film directed by Sujoy, Iconic Bharat Gaurav Puraskar 2022, Best Innovative Filmmaker for “Battle of Swaraj (Documentary)”, 2nd runner up at MWFIFF.

Battle Of Swaraj is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It shows what a brave warrior can do with his Gorilla War Tactics and his brave men to win freedom for the people from the cruel emperors. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the son of Shahji Raje Bhosale who was Sardar in King Adil Shah's Darbar. From having a small jagir of Pune to having more than 300 forces under his control, how he spread his empire to Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during his lifetime is what makes the crux of Battle of Swaraj documentary.

Sujoy has covered historic forts Shivneri, Torna, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Pawan Khind, Vishalgad, Purandar, Sinhgad, and Raigad.

The aim of making this documentary was to make people aware of this part of the glorious Indian history, and in the Documentary film, you can see these forts.

Talking about making the documentary, the director said, "The journey of making this documentary film, Battle Of Swaraj, was amazing and challenging. It would not have been possible without my crew or team of the film. Climbing the fort looked challenging as it was, and climbing with cameras and heavy equipment looked impossible, but we achieved it. The most difficult task was to climb the steep Rajgad Fort, but with the blessings of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we were able to climb the fort within 3 hours.

In the recent past, Sujoy Mukherjee made a grand announcement of his directorial debut, “Kalpvriksh”, at the ancestral Filmalaya Studio in collaboration with Royal Cinemas, which revolves around the sufferings of parents vis a vis their over-ambitious and selfish children. The basic idea of the story was given by Anandji bhai of Kalyanji Anandji fame; the story, screenplay & dialogues are by Sunil, Sudhir, and Sujoy Mukherjee.

