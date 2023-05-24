Sukh-E MuzicalDoctorz Rocks KARIZMA Fest 2023: A Night to Remember at HIT

Dehradun, Uttarakhand, May 24: Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun (HIT), organized a grand three-day Cultural Fest called "KARIZMA Fest 2023." The aim of this vibrant event was to foster the overall growth of students by nurturing their skills and attitudes. KARIZMA provided a platform for students to showcase their talents to a diverse audience from various courses offered by HIT. The festival featured club activities, an annual academic celebration, and a captivating celebrity night.

The highlight of the fest was the celebrity night, featuring popular Bollywood Pop singer Sukhdeep Singh, also known as SUKH-E Musical Doctorz. Sukh-E enthralled the audience with his hit songs, including "ALL BLACK," "COCA," "SUICIDE," and more. Additionally, various innovative contests organized by HIT DOON's multiple clubs helped students build confidence and improve their social skills, which are essential for personal development.

The grand fest commenced with the honoured guests Dr. Archana Jasola, the Director of Himalayan Institute of Technology, along with Mr. Agrieem Jasola (Deputy Director), Prof. Sudhir Badola (Registrar), Mr. Praveen Bansal (Deputy Director Academics), and Dr. Deepali Joshi (Principal), lighting the lamp.

The first day witnessed fantastic events organized by the seven clubs of HIT DOON, namely IT, Photography, Agriculture, Literature, Social, HM, and Cultural clubs. These events included Ganesh Vandana, Riddle-Tiddle, Face Painting, Idea of Vermicomposting, Photo Display, Paper bag making, Animation Blasts, Droll brain, Virtual gaming, Blind tasting napkin, and singing contests. The first day was a resounding success, receiving an overwhelming response from participants and attendees.

The second day of the fest featured the Annual Academic function for the year 2022-2023, accompanied by various activities that fostered unity, teamwork, and celebration among the attendees. The events included Saraswati Vandana, Director's Words of Wisdom, Garhwali & Kumauni Dance, Punjabi Dance, Bollywood Fusion, and multiple cultural activities. The highlight of the evening was the Ramp Walk, followed by a grand felicitation ceremony for the winners of previous events. HIT DOON believes such celebrations bring students closer to each other's traditions, customs, and cultural beliefs.

Throughout the fest, students had the opportunity to explore their hidden talents and develop their creative abilities. Participating in institution-level cultural activities promoted social inclusion and a sense of belonging among the students. In the felicitation ceremony, alongside the prize winners, Mr. Divyanshu Baloni, a final-year student in the B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons) program was awarded the prestigious title of Student of the Year. This recognition was a testament to his exceptional academic achievements and interdisciplinary activities throughout the year.

The grand finale of the fest featured a mesmerizing celebrity night with Sukh-E's electrifying performance. Sukhdeep Singh, well known as Sukh-E MuzicalDoctorz, is an Indian singer-songwriter and music producer associated with Punjabi and Hindi language songs which set the stage on fire with his performance. He rocked the floor with his bang-on performance, including JAGUAR, All BLACK, COKA-COKA, SUICIDE, and many more. The energetic audience of this concert quoted their happiness by uttering these words, “It was a magical concert held on a simply wonderful evening with a breathtaking performance by Sukh-E! The event was one of the most exceptional and unforgettable in HIT's history.” The concert left the audience spellbound, and the event was hailed as one of the most remarkable and unforgettable in HIT's history.

The fest also welcomed renowned Radio Jockey RJ Gaurav from Radio Red FM, who expressed his delight in being part of KARIZMA 2023: "I feel extremely wonderful being part of the fest Karizma 2023. The fest is the best medium to create a feeling of homogeneity and a sense of team building. I truly appreciate the hard work put in by the decor team and all the teams who worked day and night to make this fest successful. I especially love the location of the college, and I believe such fests will be organized in the future as well. I am overwhelmed by the invitation of the college and would love to be part of such events in the times to come."

During an interview with the renowned RJ Gaurav (Radio Red FM), the director of the college, Dr. Archana Jasola, stated, "I feel way more proud of my participants, the lovely students who showcased their talents during the club and annual day activities. It’s always cherishing and amazing to see such talent in our college. This helps them understand their responsibilities and develop a sense of commitment with teamwork." She also appreciated the role of faculty and non-teaching staff in guiding and helping students bring out the best in them.

The event generated significant buzz on social media, with attendees sharing their experiences and pictures, further solidifying the triumph of "KARIZMA Fest 2023."

About Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun: Himalayan Institute of Technology is one of the premier institutes located in Dehradun, a fast-growing city in the state of Uttarakhand. The institute is affiliated with HNBG Central University & Sri Dev Suman University, approved by UGC, Ministry of HRD, Government of India, and recognized by the Government of Uttarakhand. HIT has been ranked among the top 70 colleges for BBA in India by the Times Group and recognized as the Best Hotel Management College in Uttarakhand by the Week Magazine. The institute has also been consistently ranked among the top institutes in India by CSR since 2018.

