close_game
close_game
News / Brand Stories / Sumangali Jewellers: A Small-Town Triumph in the Global Jewellery Market

Sumangali Jewellers: A Small-Town Triumph in the Global Jewellery Market

brand stories
Published on Nov 28, 2023 06:28 PM IST

Sumangali Jewellers has garnered a reputation as a trusted name that resonates with purity, quality, and transparent fixed-rate pricing.

Sumangali Jewellers
Sumangali Jewellers
ByHT Brand Studio

Tamil Nadu (India), November 28: In the luxurious world of jewellery, the story of Sumangali Jewellers is nothing short of remarkable. Nestled in a quaint town in Tamil Nadu with a modest population of 5,000, this jeweller has defied geographic constraints, emerging as a powerhouse with an 8000 sq.ft store and a global clientele extending from Hyderabad, Tirupathi, and Bangalore to the UK and US.

Established in 1971 as a micro jeweller, Sumangali Jewellers swiftly garnered a reputation as a trusted name that resonates with purity, quality, and transparent fixed-rate pricing. While the location of a business is often a critical factor in scaling, especially for brick-and-mortar stores, Sumangali Jewellers has rewritten the rules, proving that excellence transcends geographical boundaries.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Specializing in exclusive collections tailored for South Indian brides, the store's focus on design customization and a steadfast commitment to fair pricing has resonated with customers, ensuring complete satisfaction and exceptional value for money. Boasting a customer base of over 3 lakh bridal clients from cities like Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Chennai, and Bangalore, Sumangali Jewellers has further expanded its reach to cater to the global market.

In a strategic move to connect with the growing NRI clientele, Sumangali Jewellers now offers video shopping via WhatsApp, captivating customers in the UK and US. Leveraging technology and customer-centric approaches, the store has launched its website and app (https://sumangalipallipat.com ), introducing innovative jewellery schemes and advance booking options. With plans underway to facilitate jewellery purchases for PAN India and international customers, Sumangali Jewellers exemplifies how a small-town jeweller can make a resounding impact on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out