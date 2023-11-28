Sumangali Jewellers: A Small-Town Triumph in the Global Jewellery Market

Tamil Nadu (India), November 28: In the luxurious world of jewellery, the story of Sumangali Jewellers is nothing short of remarkable. Nestled in a quaint town in Tamil Nadu with a modest population of 5,000, this jeweller has defied geographic constraints, emerging as a powerhouse with an 8000 sq.ft store and a global clientele extending from Hyderabad, Tirupathi, and Bangalore to the UK and US.

Established in 1971 as a micro jeweller, Sumangali Jewellers swiftly garnered a reputation as a trusted name that resonates with purity, quality, and transparent fixed-rate pricing. While the location of a business is often a critical factor in scaling, especially for brick-and-mortar stores, Sumangali Jewellers has rewritten the rules, proving that excellence transcends geographical boundaries.

Specializing in exclusive collections tailored for South Indian brides, the store's focus on design customization and a steadfast commitment to fair pricing has resonated with customers, ensuring complete satisfaction and exceptional value for money. Boasting a customer base of over 3 lakh bridal clients from cities like Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Chennai, and Bangalore, Sumangali Jewellers has further expanded its reach to cater to the global market.

In a strategic move to connect with the growing NRI clientele, Sumangali Jewellers now offers video shopping via WhatsApp, captivating customers in the UK and US. Leveraging technology and customer-centric approaches, the store has launched its website and app (https://sumangalipallipat.com ), introducing innovative jewellery schemes and advance booking options. With plans underway to facilitate jewellery purchases for PAN India and international customers, Sumangali Jewellers exemplifies how a small-town jeweller can make a resounding impact on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.