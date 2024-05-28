Summer Glow-Up: Insider Advice from Leading Skincare Experts

Achieving a summer glow-up involves adjusting your skincare routine to address the unique challenges of warmer weather. Here's expert advice from leading skincare professionals to help you maintain a radiant complexion all summer long:

1) Dr. Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic

Dr. Ameesha Mahajan says, “To achieve a summer glow, focus on hydration and sun protection. Drink plenty of water and use a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen daily to prevent UV damage & tanning. Apart from sunscreen, use physical barriers like umbrella, hats, goggles etc when going out in direct sunlight. Incorporate antioxidants like vitamin C in your routine to combat free radicals. Exfoliate gently once a week to remove dead skin cells and enhance radiance. Opt for non-comedogenic & light weight makeup to avoid clogging pores. Lastly, a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables will support skin health from within. For an extra glow, consider a hydrating facial or a professional peel tailored to your skin type, as they not only give you a healthy skin, but also improve the penetration of your everyday skincare routine”.

2) Dr. Aanchal Panth, Consultant Dermatologist & Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dermafollix Hair Transplant & Skin Clinic

Dr. Aanchal Panth recommends to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Use a tinted sunscreen if you have stubborn dark spots. Incorporate a vitamin C serum in the morning to brighten and protect your skin. This can also be used twice a day. Keep your skin hydrated with a light, oil-free moisturizer. Switch to a sheer, lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer which will not feel heavy or sweaty in the skin. Keep a compact powder with SPF handy to dab areas of excess oiliness. Exfoliate once a week or twice a month to maintain smoothness and reduce dullness. Alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic or lactic acid are a good choice. Additionally, drink plenty of water and consume antioxidant-rich fruits and colourful vegetables to nourish your skin from within. Practice sun protection: avoid mid-day sun, carry an umbrella, wear wide sun glasses and thin full sleeve cotton clothing to protect your arms and forearms.

3) Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder & Medical Director, ISAAC Luxe

Summer glow up recommendation by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta are as follows:

Snow white facial: Snow white facial is an innovative 3 in 1 combination of cutting-edge vortex technology, Q switch laser and cryotherapy, comprising the best qualities of all three. This advanced treatment gives your skin flawless, rejuvenating, and refreshing look like never before.

1. Vortex technology: This advanced, non-invasive facial treatment elegantly combines multiple skincare steps. It employs a vortex suction technology that cleanses, exfoliates, and extracts impurities, culminating in a hydrating infusion of serums.

2. Q switch laser: The Q switch laser is a high-intensity, pulsed beam of energy applied to the skin at a specific wavelength. This energy, lasting a mere billionth of a second, is absorbed by skin pigments such as acne spots, age spots, freckles, scars, and so on.

3. Cryotherapy: Also known as an Ice Facial or cryo facial treatment, this non-invasive procedure uses mild bursts of compressed, hyper-cooled air (-240F) to rapidly lower the surface temperature of your facial and neck skin. The freezing temperature causes immediate skin tightening, which helps fill in wrinkles and fine lines. The process takes just a few minutes, and the results are immediately visible.

4) Dr. Sanyogita Singh, MD Dermatologist, Founder of Sanyukt Skin Clinic

During summer, dermatologists recommend the following skin care tips: Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily to protect against harmful UV rays. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water to maintain skin moisture. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing to avoid skin irritation. Cleanse your skin gently to remove sweat and dirt without stripping natural oils. Incorporate antioxidants, like vitamin C, into your skincare routine to combat free radical damage. Avoid excessive sun exposure, especially during peak hours. Exfoliate regularly but not excessively to prevent clogged pores. Lastly, use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin balanced and healthy.

5) Dr. Noopur Jain, Chief Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Skinzest

For a radiant summer glow, top skincare experts recommend the following: Start with a high-protection lotion with at least SPF 30 to protect against UV damage. Incorporate vitamin C and other antioxidants into your morning routine to combat staleness. Stay hydrated with a lightweight non-humoral moisturizer. Gently exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead tissue and skin cells and increase mobile turnover. Instead of a heavy foundation, opt for a tinted moisturizer or BB cream to let your skin breathe. Finally, drink plenty of water and follow a weight loss plan that is moderate and supports skin health from the inside out.

6) Dr. Aman Dua, Managing Director & Chief Dermatologist at AK Clinics

Hot months are upon us and so is the possibility of developing Folliculitis, an inflammation of the hair follicles. By making these simple adjustments, you can get through summer without compromising your skin.

1. Use Refrigerated Water: Steer clear of hot tap water as it can aggravate the skin even further and lead to boils and breakouts. Use refrigerated water instead but do not apply ice directly to the face.

2. Swap out those Stimulants: It is better to avoid coffee and nuts as they activate your skin’s sebaceous glands. If unavoidable, balance them with plenty of water and cooling agents like coconut water.

3. Gentle Scalp Cleansing: Wash your scalp with a gentle cleansing shampoo every alternate day. This helps maintain scalp health and prevents folliculitis.

7) Dr. Aashna Kanchwala, Senior Consultant Doctor, DermaPuritys Aesthetic Clinic | Celebrity

Cosmetologist & Injector

Achieving summer glow takes a holistic approach, paying attention to both internal and external aspects. Start by hydrating your body with lots of water and eating healthy foods that are high in antioxidants. Add regular exercise to increase blood flow and enhance skin health. Prioritize skin care with a consistent routine that suits your skin type, including cleansing, conditioning, moisturizing, and SPF protection. Use a light makeup to achieve a natural glow, and do not forget to remove it before bedtime to refresh your skin. Hold a positive attitude, practice self-care, and manage stress through activities such as meditation or spending time outdoors. Finally, remember that true glow comes from within, so prioritize self-love and confidence as you start your summer glow journey.

8) Dr. Mitra Amiri, MD, International Aesthetic & Hair Transplant Consultant & Founder of Derma Arts Clinic

Dr. Mitra Amiri MD, the best dermatologist & Aesthetic in Delhi and the founder of Derma Arts Clinic, brings over 13 years of expertise to the table. As an International Aesthetic and Hair Transplant Consultant with a medical doctorate from abroad, Dr. Mitra Amiri shares her top tips for achieving a radiant summer glow. Applying sunscreen should be part of your daily regimen. It will not only prevent sunburn but also protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Another must-have is a serum containing Vitamin C, which Dr. Mitra prescribes because it brightens the skin and evens out skin tone. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Dr. Mitra encourages one to use light, non-oily moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated without feeling heavy. For that extra glow, she further suggests Hydrafacial gold for deep hydration, Power glow for glowing skin, Lasers to reduce pigmentation and stimulates collagen. Here is how you can get that glowing, healthy radiance, thanks to the advice of this skin specialist, Dr. Mitra Amiri.

9) Dr. Neha Khuraana, MD, Board Certified Dermatologist & Founder, House Of Aesthetics

For that amazing summer glow, hydration, protection, and target treatments are essential. Experts advises that a lightweight, broad-spectrum SPF 30 or more can help protect your skin from the damaging effects of UV and prevent tanning. Hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-based serums (hello, Vitamin C!) seal in hydration while delivering an extra punch of brightening power. Exfoliating your skin gently removes dead cells from its surface and will make you feel that smoother texture. In-clinic treatments: For a deeper rejuvenation, consider in-clinic treatments like Hydra facial, Glow elixir, chemical peels or laser therapy. Nonetheless, these therapies assist in minimizing hyperpigmentation and pores. Lastly, drink fluids like water, coconut water and eat a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables based to get the skin’ full benefits.

10) Dr. Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist & Founder of Akiya Aesthetics

Dr. Rupika emphasize on 3 things: Prevent, Hydrate and Protect for the summer glow up. As we approach summer, Firstly, try and include serums with Vitamin C, Niacindamide to prevent pigmentation or tanning. Secondly hydrate the skin using hyaluronic acid and last but not the least invest in a good broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to shield your skin from harmful UV radiations, say experts. If you're aiming to lighten existing pigmentation and keep skin smooth, professional treatments including chemical peels and laser treatments like photofacial, carbon facial, clearlift 4D etc can help. Moreover, keep well-hydrated and eat a diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables to support skin health.

Compiled by Media Binding Relations

