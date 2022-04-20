Summer Valley School: Education should create individuals who can do new things

Summer Valley School was set up in Moradabad in April 2015 as an English medium institution to impart to students liberal, balanced and quality education on modern lines so as to inspire the students to become worthy of the rich cultural heritage of India. It strives to be a school that is constantly adapting to the changing scenarios and catering to the ever-changing needs of its students. Established under the aegis of Summer Valley School, Dehradun, Summer Valley School in Moradabad is committed to develop in our students a passion for knowledge and willingness to learn. The school runs without any distinction of race, creed, caste or social status. We strive to inspire students to develop thinking skills & global perspective in an atmosphere of Indian tradition and values.

The school aims not only to provide high-quality education but also to produce citizens with all-round personality, fully equipped to march out into the world, and explore new vistas in life. The emphasis is on imparting education aimed at forming a character based on discipline, self-reliance and moral integrity. They encourage in their students the qualities of perseverance and intellectual curiosity and blend them with innovation in the pursuit of knowledge that will help them to face the challenges of this world.

To this end, Summer Valley School offers a stimulating environment that lays emphasis on academics as well as sports and extra-curricular activities in equal measure.

Their classrooms are spacious and have been installed with smart boards to enable children to learn through a livelier experience. The classrooms have been constructed with an adjoining activity area and have been designed as a live space where children are taught through hands-on learning and live demonstrations and experiments. This inspires and encourages young minds to explore, learn and discover. In addition, the classrooms in Summer Valley School are technology-enabled classes fully equipped with computers, Bluetooth mouse and digital teaching systems. Teachers use 2D and 3D animations, videos, live images and captivating graphics while teaching the children. Learning becomes a livelier and vibrant experience that makes even the most difficult topic easy and enjoyable to learn.

Laboratories have been given a central and distinctive role in science education. Their state of the art Computer, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics laboratories provide opportunity and environment to all children to learn through self-exploring and hands-on experiments

At Summer Valley School, they always strive for perfection in every stream, including sports. Sports play a very vital role in the development of mental strength and physical fitness of a child. It makes students mentally strong and teaches them the lessons of team spirit and unity. Their school is one of the few schools in Moradabad that offers an array of indoor and outdoor sports for children to choose from, such as; Aerobics, Athletics, Badminton, Tennis, Basketball, Football, Cricket, Hockey, Karate, Swimming, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Yoga.

As the school believes in holistic development of the students, therefore every week, Inter house and Inter class competitions are held in the fields of Debating, Quizzing, Dramatics, Poetry, Music, Art, and Craft. This exposes the child to various co-curricular activities while in School and also helps the child to become an extrovert and broadens their personality. They offer a number of co-curricular activities that involve aspects of the child's personality and provide a gateway to learning. We have dedicated periods during the school hours & opportunities for after school classes for various activities.

The many co-curricular activities that the school has to offer include drawing, painting, gardening, clay modeling, pottery & craft. The school also offers Indian and Western forms of singing, dancing and instrumental music. Involvement of children in dramatics & debates is highly emphasized in the school curriculum. Dramatics will involve storytelling, role-play, dance movements, discussions and stage performances.

The teaching staff is the biggest asset for the School.

Summer Valley School has very qualified, trained, committed and highly professional teaching staff. Their teachers are exposed to global learning practices and are put through refresher programs and regular training sessions and are able to use their skills as mentors to the fullest. They constantly motivate and guide the pupils and draw out the best in them. The various disciplines of the school have a Head of Department who manages his/her team of teachers effectively, deciding on the syllabus breakups and ensuring uniformity in the teaching patterns. They understand the fact that every student has their own learning curve which is unique to them and therefore the student to teacher ratio is geared towards giving maximum attention to each student.

Chairman’s Message

Dr. D.P. Manchanda, Chairman

The young minds should be encouraged to think and question rather than remember what is being taught. It is the endeavor of Summer Valley School to make academic life a smooth journey full of joy and discovery. The school emphasizes on providing value-based education and laying special emphasis on character building and upholding right moral values.

I convey my sincere felicitation to the school for its efforts in shaping the young minds and developing them to blossom as a responsible citizen.

Principal’s Message

Vishal Upadhyay, Principal

As the Principal of the school, I feel honored and privileged to be part of an educational institution where every stakeholder is a learner and every day is an opportunity to learn and discover. We look at ourselves as a community of learners, where everyone learns including our teachers, parents & staff. I believe in upholding high standards with an absolute commitment to strive to understand and improve the educational process, using team strategies, while wholly centering on student achievement. Our staff fruitfully employs two diverse strategies that are of Love and Logic to foster a positive learning environment for all our students. Love and Logic may seem like two contrasting forces. While love helps nurture trusting relationships, where students feel respected, appreciated and loved by the teachers, logic helps develop in students personal responsibility, self-control, decision making skills, self-confidence, and character building with high moral values.

Your child’s learning involves and revolves around an effective partnership between home & school. We know, the stronger the partnership is the more your child will benefit.

Whilst we know that the information here will give you answers to some of your questions, we also know that learning is social, and in this context, we encourage you to come and speak to us in person for a more detailed perspective

Address – Summer Valley School, Kanth Road, Moradabad.

Mob: 9557557292, 0591 – 2972750

Email – info@summervalleyschoolmoradabad.com

Web: www.summervalleyschoolmoradabad.com