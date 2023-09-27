Sun King Announces Electrifying Partnership with Bengaluru FC

New Delhi (India), September 27: Sun King, a renowned name across lighting, electrical, and solar industries, is proud to announce its partnership with Bengaluru FC, establishing itself as the official lighting partner. This collaboration will see Sun King integrating the football team’s brand across its marketing collaterals and product packaging.

An Electrifying Partnership

Embarking on a partnership until July 2024, Sun King is set to illuminate the experiences of Bengaluru FC fans with a 360-degree campaign launching soon. The comprehensive campaign will not just limit itself to vivid marketing collateral but also offers Bengaluru FC aficionados a golden opportunity to meet their favourite players, such as Sunil Chhetri, India’s all-time top goal scorer and world number three top goal scorer after Messi and Ronaldo at the international level. Select lucky Sun King customers will also get free tickets to witness the positively electric atmosphere of a live match in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, aptly dubbed the Fortress.

A Shared Commitment to Community and Environment

Unlike many clubs in India with a long heritage, Bengaluru FC was established only in July 2013. Yet, its swift rise as a powerhouse in Indian football is undeniable. Similarly, Sun King, founded in 2009, rapidly ascended as a significant player in the Indian electrical and solar sector. With their pioneering spirit and entrepreneurial flair, both brands naturally complement one another.

Sun King delivers green electrical solutions, helping communities to enhance their surroundings with clean solar energy and energy-efficient fans, lights, and light bulbs, helping families and businesses make affordable, green, and smart choices.

Through its 'For The Planet' initiative, Bengaluru FC ardently advocates for the adoption of renewable energy, given the mounting concerns of electricity shortages in various parts of India. Emphasising the immense potential of solar energy, the club underscores that solar panels can efficiently produce power even on overcast days, with long-term benefits including pollution reduction, energy independence, and significant return on investment. This commitment aligns seamlessly with Sun King's dedication to advancing solar solutions, spotlighting two entities' harmonious synergy, championing a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Voices of Enthusiasm

Surabhi Sharma, Marketing Lead for Asia at Sun King, expressed, “Aligning with Bengaluru FC represents a significant milestone. This partnership mirrors our shared values and drive for excellence. We eagerly anticipate the luminous journey ahead.”

"Over the years, we've continuously strived to reduce the carbon footprint that Bengaluru FC leaves behind on the planet, and our association with Sun King is another step in that direction. We're looking forward to collaborating with Sun King in a big way this year, and I'm eager to see all the possibilities this partnership holds," said Darren Caldeira, Bengaluru FC's Director of Football.

Shining a Light on Sun King Products

Sun King, a global frontrunner in off-grid solar solutions since 2009, proudly serves over 100 million users across 65 countries. Addressing Asia's energy challenges, they've launched the 'Infinity' electrical range, targeting both urban and rural communities. This range prioritises energy efficiency, long-lasting battery life, and performance. Their LED product lineup includes a 9-watt LED bulb with a 4-hour battery backup to the Trendline 20-watt LED Batten light that boasts a two-year warranty and high-lumen efficacy. With every innovation, Sun King reaffirms its dedication to quality, durability, and energy conservation.

About Sun King

Sun King is the world’s largest off-grid solar energy company with cutting-edge product design, affordable financing, and a grassroots installation model to provide energy to the 1.8 billion consumers across Africa and Asia who lack access to reliable electricity. Founded in 2007, Sun King sets the gold standard for off-grid solar performance and design as part of its mission: powering access to brighter lives. For more information, please visit: www.sunking.com

About Bengaluru FC

Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, Bengaluru FC is a club of and for the fans and we always take their support with us wherever we go. We strive hard to excel on the field and off it too. Our focus has always been to shape the future of Indian football by playing the brand of football we do and more importantly, by preparing the next line of professional footballers through our youth academy.

