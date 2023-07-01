Sun Pharma launches initiative #SecondBirthDate on National Doctors’ Day with Rishabh Pant & Mahima Chaudhry

Sun Pharma introduces the #SecondBirthDate initiative on National Doctors' Day as a way to express their heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering dedication and compassion of doctors. This campaign aims to honour doctors for their incredible contributions, as they heal and give individuals a second chance at life.

As a part of this initiative, cricketer, Rishabh Pant and actor, Mahima Chaudhry took the lead and updated their social media handles with a #SecondBirthDate as a tribute to the doctors who have saved their lives. Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles today, which mention Rishabh’s "Second D.O.B” as “5th Jan 2023" and Mahima’s “Second D.O.B” as “8th Nov 2022".

Rishabh Pant’s story – Click Here

Mahima Chaudhry’s story – Click HereKirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. Please join this national movement to extend gratitude to our doctors who truly deserve a collective thank you from all of us, not just today, but every day.”

Following Mahima and Rishabh’s lead, Indians across the country, from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. TV actor, Chhavi Mittal, film actor, Rahul Roy and celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.

Commenting on the campaign idea, Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director & Kumar Saurabh, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy India said, “One of the most powerful emotions we feel towards our doctors is gratitude – for giving us or our loved ones a second chance at life. An emotion second only to the one we feel for our parents who give us our first chance at life. Sun’s #SecondBirthDate initiative for National Doctor’s Day, channelizes the emotion of profuse gratitude. The campaign uses real-life narratives of public figures who are seen encouraging people to send personalized messages of gratitude to their doctors.”

You can visit www.secondbirthdate.com to download and send a personalised greeting to thank your doctors.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s Instagram handle: https://bit.ly/44m5o5a

Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry’s Instagram Handle: https://bit.ly/3NwK2ez

When doctors come to our rescue during a critical illness or provide assistance during a period of sickness, it feels as though we have been granted a second chance at life. That is why the day we are healed and declared free from the ailment becomes a significant milestone, akin to a second birth date. It symbolises not only our physical recovery but also a renewed appreciation for the preciousness of life and the gratitude we hold for the doctors.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Sun Pharma by HT Brand Studio.

