Suncrypto collaborated with Ledger for custodian service to keep safe user funds

Suncrypto is progressing and making positive decisions for its users at a time when the cryptocurrency market is suffering more and more over time and businesses are slashing staff and budgets. In less than 10 months, Suncrypto established a solid reputation for itself in the Indian crypto industry while navigating the difficult crypto market. Suncrypto has more than 8 lakh people linked, and the business has successfully maintained consumer trust. Suncrypto has many wonderful things planned for the future as they attempt to take on this difficult business.

From starting a business from scratch to gaining heights of success the founders of Suncrypto fought a lot of challenges. Figuring out the challenges of a common Indian person in respect of finding an appropriate exchange and building one, the journey of these two people Mr. Umesh Kumar and Mr. Pramod Yadav, and their startup Suncrypto is quite interesting.

Recently, Suncrypto announced that it will work with Ledger to further protect users' funds and provide them peace of mind that Suncrypto is a completely secure exchange option. The founder of Suncrypto Mr. Umesh Kumar commented that ”Suncrypto was always based on the mindset of providing the best experience for its users and we are taking one further step towards it”.

With more than 4 million users and use in more than 200 countries, Ledger is a well-known corporation that offers users digital security. Ledger created a unique operating system (OS) called BOLOS, and we integrated it into either a hardware security module (HSM) for various enterprise applications or a secure chip for the Ledger wallet line.

Suncrypto has always provided top-tier financial services for cryptocurrencies. It provides a user-friendly interface that makes it safe to access different digital crypto content. Ledger also provides its users with insurance and protection. Ledger protection, which has assisted Suncrypto with industry-leading security practices, raises the bar for security.

Suncrypto places a high priority on the security of consumers' assets, cryptocurrencies, and personal information. It is commonly noted that the security protocols are up to date and resistant to any outside danger. The safest cryptocurrency exchange in India for user money is Suncrypto as a result as stated by the co-founder and CTO Mr. Pramod.

Security needs to be the top priority in this industry because there are numerous potential dangers and outside attacks that might result in a dangerous situation where a person's information and even the crypto can be compromised.

The security of user funds on the exchange has been reinforced by the Ledger association. The ledger will provide an insurance policy that covers customer cryptocurrencies stored in multi-signature cold wallets and Suncryptos cold wallets up to $150 MILLION USD in value.

More than 8 lakhs of people are daily Suncrypto users and are connected through their applications, social media platforms, and much more. Like any other user, they rely on the company to keep their possessions secure, and Ledger will be the method used to accomplish so. The Ledger is an addition to Suncrypto's current selection of numerous media types that give security features to users. The features that were already in use are: -

Cold WalletAccording to Mr. Pramod, co-founder of Suncrypto, "80% of their cryptocurrencies are stored in cold wallets since they are safe and geographically distributed, and no two customers can access one wallet at the same time." Regular Stress TestingAnother crucial service offered by Suncrypto is this regular stress, scenario, and penetration testing that lowers the vector warnings. Account VentingEvery transaction is examined by the Suncrypto team, and the account reconciliation is completed on a regular basis. Security UpdatesIn order to eliminate any bots or other issues that could be harmful, appropriate procedures are taken and the program is regularly updated. This action is another attempt to keep the highest security standards and guarantee the users' safety. Security team on the actionTo make sure that nothing can be overlooked and that the firm and its valued customers are not harmed in any way, Suncrypto has a team of specialists who are monitoring the transaction and keeping an eye on the entire system.

Every cryptocurrency user should start their crypto journey by connecting with the correct exchange, and Suncrypto meets all the requirements for ideal exchange services. From providing a variety of cryptos to instant deposits and withdrawals, a user-friendly interface, a support team that is active all the time to help its users, and much more. The best thing is that you can begin investing with just 100 Rs. in more than 150+ popular cryptocurrencies on Suncrypto.

There are some risks while investing in cryptocurrency so every user should do their own research before deciding on what crypto to invest in and understand the market better.

