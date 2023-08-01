Suncrypto Reveals Proof of Reserve: Surpasses $15.5 Million in Crypto Assets!

In an era where trust and security are paramount in the world of cryptocurrency exchanges, SunCrypto is setting new standards by embracing transparency and accountability.

Previously, on December 27, 2022, SunCrypto released its first-ever proof of reserve and liabilities audit report, offering users a sense of relief. Click the link to read the first edition of SunCrypto's proof of reserve and liabilities audit report. (Suncrypto Published POR and Liabilities With Leading Audit Firm - December 2022).

The platform proudly announces the release of its much-awaited Proof of Reserve and Liability Audit Report for July 2023, reaffirming its commitment to revolutionizing the accessibility of digital assets and implementing industry best practices.

You can see this by downloading the report Suncrypto Audit Certificate Report.

SunCrypto's Proof of Reserve Report - July 2023

SunCrypto's unwavering dedication to transparency is evident as it continues its practice of sharing the Proof of Reserve report on a half-yearly basis. This time again, the report for the first half of 2023 is developed in collaboration with Spark & Associates, a reputable and well-known chartered accountants firm with 30 years of experience.

Source: CoinGabbar

The Proof of Reserve report offers users a snapshot of SunCrypto's holdings as an exchange, ensuring that it operates without leveraging or creating fractional reserves against their funds. This commitment to maintaining a trustworthy exchange bolsters confidence among its user base, assuring them that their assets are safeguarded.

Importance of Proof of Reserve

The significance of Proof of Reserves cannot be overstated. It is an essential audit process that verifies an exchange's assets on the balance sheet in collaboration with a third-party auditor, ensuring they match customer holdings.

This practice gained traction following the FTX incident and market crash in 2022, prompting the industry to adopt measures to promote transparency and foster trust among users.

SunCrypto, however, takes it a step further, recognizing that liabilities also play a crucial role in assessing an exchange's financial health. By considering both assets and liabilities, SunCrypto's R2L Ratio offers users unparalleled confidence in the exchange's operational practices and financial stability.

Founder’s Views

On the development, SunCrypto Founder, Umesh Kumar, noted that “I firmly believe in the importance of transparency and accountability in the cryptocurrency space. The release of our Proof of Reserve and Liability Audit Report for July 2023 reaffirms our commitment to these principles.

We understand that trust is the foundation of any successful exchange, and by providing our users with regular snapshots of our holdings, we aim to give them peace of mind that their assets are secure and not subject to risky practices like fractional reserves.”

Apart from Umesh, the company’s Co-founder & CTO, Pramod Yadav, emphasized that “Our collaboration with Spark & Associates, a reputable accounting firm, is a testament to our dedication to maintaining high standards of audit and financial reporting.”

Pramod also added that “The Proof of Reserve concept is crucial for building trust in the crypto community, and we take pride in being among the early adopters of this practice. Going beyond just assets, our consideration of liabilities in the R2L Ratio showcases our commitment to holistic financial health. By sharing this report on a half-yearly basis, we want our users to know that SunCrypto is here for the long haul and that they can rely on us to uphold the highest standards of integrity and security.”

Conclusion

SunCrypto's Proof of Reserve and Liability Audit Report for July 2023 is a testament to the platform's commitment to its users. By upholding transparency, implementing industry best practices, and prioritizing the safety of user assets, SunCrypto is poised to lead the way in reshaping the future of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Apart from that, SunCrypto also aims to educate its users about the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape through its academic website, SunCrypto Academy. Empowering users with knowledge and insights, SunCrypto strives to create a well-informed community that can confidently navigate the world of digital assets.

Users can trade with confidence, knowing that their assets are in safe hands with SunCrypto. As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, SunCrypto remains dedicated to staying at the forefront, making digital assets accessible to all while fostering trust and reliability in the industry.

