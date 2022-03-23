Suneel Ponnamudi, once an IT professional now delivering new skills to world

MindMajix Technologies is an online IT skill provider to a global audience. The journey of MindMajix is a rollercoaster ride as the initial idea of CEO Mr Suneel Ponnamudi was utterly different.

A New Beginning

Suneel is a curious techie and loves to keep himself up-to-date with the new happenings in the Information age. It started a decade ago when Suneel served his Software Architect (Enterprise Integration) responsibilities; he analyzed market insights. Like any other individual, Suneel is also an entrepreneurship aspirant but with a different attitude towards chasing his dreams. He always believed in "Be the best, or do not start," and this attitude has made him a self-made successful entrepreneur. In early 2007, the demand for integration tools boomed, and new technologies started flowing into the market. But the need doesn't meet the skill-supply of new tools coming into the market. He wanted to provide affordable IT services to make the best out of it and trusted his quick-learning abilities. Suneel thought of starting his firm, AppMajix Technologies.

Things fall into place quickly.

Within a short period, he started to attract local clients looking for Enterprise Integration solutions using trending technologies like TIBCO and WebMethods. His network of clients and quality feedback made other new market players outreach Suneel for complete IT consulting services. Everything was going fine, but he was not satisfied. His idea to contribute more to the IT world made him improve his presence nationwide.

Ideas Transformed

The majority of the IT industries started improving their presence through digital platforms. Firms migrating to the new technologies and tools increased the search for the respective skilled workforce using online media. Suneel's observation on this made him modify his idea of providing "IT services" to "IT skills to the professionals," which gave birth to MindMajix Technologies.

Rise of mindmajix.com

Suneel's vision is to make MindMajix a one-stop solution for all the individual's career needs on the planet. The need for IT skills grew exponentially, making it easy for the early stages of MindMajix. In 2013, the skill-gap of integration tools, Hadoop and BigData, were high, and Java was the buzzword trending in the IT industry. Soon MindMajix has become the best IT skill provider for open-source technologies. The local reputation followed, and then there started a flow of small corporate firms seeking skill transformation for the existing employees.

One to one and one to many

Word of mouth helped MindMajix get good business. As the demand to reduce the skill gap grew, new competitors entered the market, warning Suneel about his stand in the market. He acted aggressively in making accurate decisions and thus opted for Digital Marketing in the early stages. It helped MindMajix to find beyond the boundary clients. Suneel's way of adapting innovation to the business is quick, and he started adding new skills to his training portfolio. J2EE, Selenium, Hadoop, and Big data are in rising demand, and individuals seeking to master them are the MindMajix leads. Digital presence made a 30% increase in the revenue of MindMajix.

A Complete Bundle of Skills

MindMajix soon became a platform to attract aspiring IT career candidates. The next phase of MindMajix started looking for certified expert trainers to deliver training to the young aspirants. It was no surprise that new trainers have also started showing the same zeal as Suneel in providing quality training to the users. MindMajix has grown up as one of the finest training providers for any open-source IT skill in the market. Suneel started adding additional blogs and articles to the website to add more value to the users, making it a robust support system for beginner-level IT career aspirants.

MindMajix’s presence in the World now

Corporate firms noticed MindMajix as an affordable career transformation partner. Within five years, MindMajix has grown to employ 40+ intelligent professionals. YoY growth made MindMajix market its global presence, and MNCs started enquiring about custom training solutions.

"MindMajix is just 10% of what I want it to be" - Suneel Ponnamudi.

MindMajix has successfully played a part in transforming 5 lakh plus individuals’ careers and more than 150 global corporate clients’ workforce.

Future of Mindmajix

MindMajix has got the potential to become a reality of Suneel's vision. It is now employing 100 professionals, and it feels privileged to contribute something to the world of innovation with the skills IT needs for the future. Worldwide EdTech market insights assure a great lot for online IT skill providers. Only the best quality services will make better space in the edTech sector. Down the line, people approaching MindMajix should acquire complete skills and act as job-ready individuals for the respective technology.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.