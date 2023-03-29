Sunil Grover’s Incredible Journey To The UK in United Kacche, Arriving Exclusively On ZEE5 Global on March 31

United Kacche, directed by Manav Shah, will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on March 31, 2023. Sunil Grover recently released the first look poster on social media. The comedy-drama web series revolves around Tango (played by Sunil Grover), whose lifelong ambition has been to leave his village in Punjab and move abroad. This dream was passed down to him from his late father and grandfather, both of whom wished to settle abroad for a better life.

Tango eventually succeeds, but as a kaccha, an unauthorized immigrant. His visa will soon expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant, kicking off the real struggle of living abroad! Apart from Sunil Grover, the web series also features Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chadha, Nayani Dixit, Diksha Juneja, Nilu Kohli, Poojan Chhabra, and Satish Shah.

The director, Manav Shah, sharing about the series said, “Everyone in India aspires to move abroad and will do anything to achieve this goal. United Kacche is a lighthearted and humorous show that follows the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from various communities and countries band together to support one another. Yoodlee Films and ZEE5 have been fantastic collaborators on this show, and I am confident that the audience will enjoy what we have created.”

'United Kacche is a Yoodlee Films production. The web series will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

Plot

The plot revolves around Tejinder 'Tango' Gill, a Punjabi who wishes to immigrate to another country. Tango obtains a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and departs with little thought for the future. Will Tango's dream of living in the UK come true? The series will reveal all of this, episode by episode.

Cast

Sunil Grover as Tango Gill

Sapna Pabbi as Daisy Patel

Nikhil Vijay as Shampy

Manu Rishi Chadha as Sajjad

Nayani Dixit as Zareen

Release date

United Kacche is an 8-episodic web series based shot in the United Kingdom. Since ZEE5 Global has acquired the streaming rights to the web series, it will premiere on the platform on March 31, 2023.

The light-hearted comedy depicts Tango's hopes and desires with the realities of living abroad in a lighthearted and humorous way. You can watch the trailer here.

