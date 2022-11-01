Sunil Sisodiya: Expanding the horizons of Geetanjali Homestate

Geetanjali Homestate is well-known for offering end-to-end-real estate assistance to its customers and its services include sales, purchase, legal and bank loans, among others. Enjoying good credibility in the market, Geetanjali Homestate equally helps developers register good sales.

Geetanjali Homestate has four branches – three in Gurugram and one in Noida. Ever since its inception in the year 2013, Geetanjali Homestate has been the leading real estate service provider in the National Capital Region (NCR). The company offers comprehensive assistance to homebuyers by helping them choose the right property that would suit their needs. Investment consultancy is another area of expertise through which the company serves its customers. It also helps customers with complete home loan assistance, besides providing them legal services assistance related to property registration, etc.

While visiting UK, prior to launching Geetanjali Homestate, Mr. Sisodia noticed that one can only sell ready-to- move-in properties in that country. He followed the same concept while setting up Geetanjali Homestate with an aim to help the buyers remain confident about the prospects of the properties they have bought.

Mr. Sunil Sisodiya, Founder and Chairman, Geetanjali Homestate said, “While starting my company I made a point that I would never sell any dream and since its inception Geetanjali Homestate has only sold ready to move in properties. We believe in fair practices with all our channel partners, a reason why such a large number of brokers are working with us and in the last nine years we have been recognised as number one performer by over 50 developers.”

Moving ahead, Mr. Sisodia looks forward to convert Geetanjali Homestate into a leading real estate development firm. The company is all set to launch state-of-the-art projects of Apartments, Plots and Farmhouses around Gurugram in NCR.

Over 2000 leading brokers of NCR have been associated with Geetanjali Homestate because of its transparency and timely disbursements. Utilising the latest technology, Geetanjali Homestate is committed to provide genuine services in the market. Mr. Sisodiya has about 12 years of experience in the industry.

Geetanjali Homestate works for more than 25 developers—all major one, and some of these include M3M, DLF, Orris, Emaar and Vatika, among others. In commercial segment, the company’s partners are Orris, Spaze, Satya, Bhutani, Ameya and Emaar to name just a few top seeded players. In plots segment, the company majorly deals in fresh booking like plots, floors, apartments, residential and commercial plots, SCO plots, Deen Dayal plots, etc. Pyramid, Emaar and Spaze are some of the leading names Geetanjali Homestate is working with in plots segment.

Mr. Sisodiya comes from a humble background as his father is a farmer and he gives credit to his parents for all the success that he has achieved over the years. He loves reading a lot, besides doing social work in old age homes and blind schools, etc.

