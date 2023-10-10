Sunny Deol Revives His Iconic Role In Action Blockbuster Gadar 2, An Adrenaline-Pumping Sequel!

Gadar 2 is set for its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on October 6, 2023. The action drama is a collaborative effort between Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. It is a follow-up to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 takes us back into the lives of India's cherished family - Tara, Sakeena, and Jeete - after a gap of 22 years from their last adventure. Set against the intense backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol is once again called upon to defend his country's honor and protect his family against all odds.

This time, the story delves deeper into the enduring love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. It also sheds light on the powerful bond between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, who finds himself in Pakistan and faces torment. Unlike the previous journey where Tara Singh went to Pakistan to bring back his wife, this time, he's on a mission to rescue his son. Apart from Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising their roles as Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh, respectively.

Plus, in the movie, we get to see Deol bringing back that iconic handpump scene and groove to timeless tunes like ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, recreating the same magic we fell in love with back in 2001. After a fantastic run-in theater, raking in a whopping 63 million USD in India, Gadar 2 is ready to continue its success story as it debuts on ZEE5 Global.

Trailer

The trailer shows Tara and Sakeena's son Jeete getting tortured by a Pakistani army general. Tara promises an anguished Sakeena that he'll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer. It ends with Tara staring at a handpump, and we can guess what's coming next.

Star cast

The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Aarya Sharma, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Release date

The movie's trailer was unveiled on July 26, 2023, and made its theatrical debut on August 11. Gadar 2 is slated for its digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

