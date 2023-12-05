Suntec Energy Systems Debuts Highly Energy-Efficient Renewable Energy dryers for Drying Agricultural Products

Suntec Energy Systems, one of the leading Heat pump suppliers in India, exclusively debuts highly energy-efficient Renewable Energy Dryer for drying a range of agricultural products. In addition to high drying efficiency, the Renewable Energy Dryer ensures better product quality. It makes an environment-friendly alternative for drying agricultural products like vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs, and many eatables.

Suntec Energy Systems’ energy-efficient Renewable Energy Dryer is highly efficient in drying agricultural products at specific low temperature. It ensures that all the dried products do not lose their original nutrient values, taste, and aroma. The company ensures that all agricultural products remain free of dust and microbial contamination. These features enable the agricultural industry to benefit from effective Renewable Energy Dryer for drying solutions that are both efficient and reliable.

An ISO 9001-2015 certified company, Suntec Energy Systems heat pump basis Agriculture dryer specializes in drying food products for the agricultural industry. With a passion for innovation, Suntec Energy Systems strives to meet the growing expectations of its customers with its highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly drying solutions that make a 75% energy-saving option. The company has been successfully catering to customers in India for over four decades now.

Renewable Energy dryers from Suntec Energy Systems make an energy-efficient way of drying heat-sensitive products at comparatively low temperatures. Since maintaining an optimum temperature is essential for drying agricultural produce, Suntec Energy Systems utilizes the latest in heat pump basis drying technology to obtain good product quality. Renewable Energy Dryer makes a convenient option for low temperature drying applications compared to conventional convective air drying methods. Thus minimizing microbial contamination, product quality degradation, and agricultural contamination.

“More and more customers are switching to Renewable Energy Dryer for drying agricultural products as it consumes less energy compared to conventional drying methods. And, Suntec Energy Systems is continuously innovating its Renewable Energy Dryer to deliver higher energy efficiency and green solutions to its customers,” says the Founder of Suntec Energy Systems.

Suntec Energy Systems Renewable Energy Dryer provides customers with impressive energy savings of up to 75% compared to conventional drying methods. Their heat pump based technology can operate a wide range of drying conditions, making it a suitable choice for air drying a many agriculture products. The company also provides quality after sales service for every project that is executed by them, strengthening their appeal.

The company specializes in heating and thermal energy equipment and solutions and heat management technologies. They have been catering to Indian industries with a wide range of products and services for many years now. With a focus on innovation, Suntec Energy Systems is committed to adopting new technologies and advancements to revolutionize the commercial sector in India and its neighbouring countries.

