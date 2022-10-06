Supontis Is About To Be The Best Deal In The Crypto Market- Crypto News Today

A fresh "crypto winter" may be about to hit the cryptocurrency market after the crypto crash a few weeks ago. Many investors were forced to sell off their tokens due to a hike in interest rates. Following each previous down market however, cryptocurrencies have roared back stronger than before. Therefore, risk-taking investors should look for chances and make informed judgments to buy when the market is down.

A new cryptocurrency project, Supontis (PON), has been developed to allow users to enjoy the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) on a different level. Furthermore, this platform aims to improve the future of blockchain technology using its cross-chain feature. This article covers complete details about the new cryptocurrency investment.

What is Supontis?

Supontis ($PON) is a cryptocurrency built on the BNB Smart Chain network to create a bridge for the transfer of cryptocurrency assets like Fantom (FTM), Ethereum (ETH), Tron, and Binance across several blockchain networks. Cross-chain bridges are beneficial for connecting several blockchain networks and facilitating asset transfer across blockchains. This makes it possible for several cryptocurrency ecosystems to interact and operate effectively.

Imagine being stranded in a place with a token different from the one customarily accepted in that region. This means that you need to find a way of changing your holding currency to the native token of that community. This is where blockchain bridging comes in handy; you'll be allowed to change your holding currency to any other currency of your choice for a little token.

Supontis operates by acting as a link for the transfer of crypto assets across different blockchain networks. During the transfer process, it will become impossible to send or move the assets. The smart contract framework completes the transfer request in a two-step process.

Supontis Ecosystem

The Supontis ($PON) community will be governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and all financial transactions will be carried out using the ecosystem's native token, $PON. Staking will also be possible in the ecosystem using the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method, allowing $PON holders to earn money while staking on the platform's integrity.

The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism being utilized by Supontis (PON) will work by locking some tokens within a blockchain while pledging those tokens to issue wrapped tokens on other blockchain networks. Supontis can earn income from a part of the locked liquidity invested in low-risk protocols. The amount you'd earn from staking depends on how many tokens you stake. So, the higher the number of tokens you stake, the higher the profit you'd earn. The other factors that affect the profit you'll earn are how many of the tokens were locked within a blockchain, how many of the locked tokens were used, and the return percentage.

Supontis (PON) is a community-focused cryptocurrency that will allow its community members to make governance decisions. However, since it is operated by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the decisions and proposals will be subject to a series of reviews before they can be approved and implemented. The platform aims to build an ecosystem where users can participate in the governing process while earning on the side.

With the plan to include more tokens in the future, Supontis currently supports the transfer of assets like Fantom, Tron Ethereum, and Binance. The token will be available on presale by July for purchase. Upon its launch, the token will be available for sale on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and other decentralized exchange platforms. A total of $10 billion PON will be in circulation, and only $2,500,000 will be on presale. Also, the starting price is 1 PON to 0.0056, and the presale stages will run with a 25% discount.

Supontis Token (SUP)

Presale: https://register.supontis.com

Website: http://supontis.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/SupontisTokenOfficial

