Suraj Beera is one of India’s youngest artist to get featured on Times Square

With fans going gaga over his new album “Enter my World”, Suraj Beera has amassed 1,00,000 streams on spotify and is one among the youngest Indian artists to get featured on Times Square Billboard in New York.

His track “Dreams come true” which talks about people pursuing their passion via a sweet energetic tune has become increasingly viral in use on Instagram Reels, Tiktok and other travel videos.

Suraj says that travel and music can unite together to create wonders. They are the only cultural phenomenons which unite different cultures and people across the planet.

Waters of Venice is another track of Suraj Beera which has become incredibly popular in all the restaurants of venice.

It is a flute track which inculcates the true feeling and nostalgia of Venice in the most melodious way ever!

Besides being a musician, suraj beera has always taken care about health and wellness with his new startup “ Your Diet Manager” . He is breaking new barriers in the fields of fitness and health by offering his goals of his new startup for individuals who want to carry on with an organic healthy way of life. Individuals can observe all they need to follow a solid eating routine and exercise anticipate this site. Free interviews with master dieticians are accessible through Your Diet Manager.

You may likewise observe diet books, diet regimen, and wellness schedules on this page. These weight control plans and activities are custom-made to your body's particular necessities.

Suraj Beera is likewise known for his mind boggling travel films on his instagram handle @surajbeera.

His travel films and environmental documentaries on wildfires have gotten a large number of reach and views and are well known all over the planet.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.