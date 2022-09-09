Suraj Pratap : The CAT Coach with Empathy

Historically, be it CAT or any other examination, students have achieved their desired aspirations through experience, hard work, and in-depth knowledge. However, the most important thing that has been ignored quite often is the role of good mentoring that lightens the path for any individual. But most of the Ed-Tech Start-Ups have not given significant importance to it. Nevertheless, good Mentoring becomes more prominent in MBA preparations because many final year to-be graduates and working professionals also attempt this examination, and lack of time makes it difficult for them to strategize appropriately. This is where Suraj Pratap, along with his team, came up with the inception of CATway.

A regular full-time MBA graduate in Marketing and Information Technology from the renowned institute, IMT Ghaziabad, Suraj Pratap had his passion for teaching since graduation. He had also worked as an IT Professional in one of the top three IT firms in India for almost three years; hence, many MBA aspirants can easily connect with him. Being from an Engineering Background and working as the VICE President of the Toastmasters club, he has some excellent command over Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability, the two crucial sections in any MBA entrance examination.

The two major problems he circumvented before coming up with the idea of CATway were the nonaffordable prices of coaching institutes and the lack of interaction of mentors with aspirants, which led them to feel aloof. Mr. Pratap had an answer to both these challenges. The prices at CATway are the most affordable, along with one of the most nuanced pedagogies, and to tackle the second challenge, he has an instinct to deal with everyone with Empathy. Empathy allows him to have compassion for his mentees, and it has a significant beneficial impact on the results of students. After mentoring more than 1000 aspirants to date, and creating a substantial number of converts in all the top MBA colleges in India, from BLACKI to XLRI to FMS, for more than three years, he feels "Students' minds are not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited." It is where Empathy becomes the biggest weapon for him to keep all his mentees inspired.

Mr. Suraj Pratap also supports the idea of providing free mentoring to those who cannot afford any coaching at all. He further believes that in a world full of followers, one should be the leader to drive the change, and a leader should always focus on every member of the society. The CATway's appreciation from paid and unpaid MBA aspirants validates this fact. With the principle of 4D's, i.e., Discipline, Dedication, Determination, and Desire, he tries his best to create the results for each aspirant, and for those who succumb to the immense pressure of performance, he uses his biggest weapon, i.e., Empathy, to cheer them up. Mr. Pratap is committed to changing the Ed-Tech Start-Up sector concerning affordability. He also hopes to pursue his passion for teaching and turn exam preparation into an empathetic process. The Ed-Tech start-up, CATway, certainly looks to be in promising hands.

