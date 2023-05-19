Surendra Bagri joins forces with Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Al Marjan Island for an exciting collaborative ventur

Surendra Bagri, a Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur and businessman who not only excels in his professional endeavors but also possesses a passion for global exploration and an enduring fondness for hospitality. Mr. Bagri, along with his partners Jaideep Halwasiya and Hari Tibrewala, is one of the founding members of Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH), a subsidiary of Plus Holding Limited (PHL) based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Bagri added: “Al Marjan Island has always been a favorite of mine, and when we learned about the upcoming Wynn Casino, our company made the decision to construct a 5-star hotel in close proximity to it. This strategic move aims to provide a high-end accommodation option for guests who wish to enjoy both the casino and the attractions of Al Marjan Island”.

In order to elevate their premium hospitality offerings in Ras Al Khaimah, TMH has partnered with Marriott International. They recently signed an agreement to introduce Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts to the region. This collaboration aims to enhance the hospitality experience and bring the renowned Le Méridien brand to Ras Al Khaimah.

The resort will be situated on a prime beachfront location and will be the newest addition to Al Marjan Island's expanding collection of hospitality destinations. These destinations play a crucial role in attracting increasing numbers of visitors from around the world to the northern Emirate. Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa is expected to offer 350 modern guest rooms with unobstructed ocean views.

The plans for this new hospitality destination encompass seven food and beverage venues, as well as a variety of recreational facilities such as a fitness center, swimming pool, spa, and kids club. The property will embody the essence of Le Meridien's philosophy of embracing the good life, and it will showcase signature brand programs and spaces like Le Meridien Hub, which reimagines the traditional hotel lobby with a modern touch.

