Surging placement numbers, a testament to Chandigarh University’s academic excellence and scientific rigor

The top recruiters flocked to Chandigarh University (CU) once again in search of elite talents, and in a significant rise, the university has registered 9124 placement offers for the students of the 2023 batch – which is the highest in India. With each passing year, the placement numbers are soaring to new heights by virtue of the University’s unwavering commitment to providing education of global standards – drawn from its quest for academic and innovative excellence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university has been setting new benchmarks in campus placements through an exceptional relationship between academia and industry and has become a trusted platform for students to realize their dreams.

Some of the students of Chandigarh University, who got the highest packages during their campus placements at Chandigarh University.

More than 858 multi-national have visited the CU campus to recruit graduates showcasing their trust in the young talent nurtured at Chandigarh University. The highest national package offered to a CU student this year stands at ₹54.75 lakh per annum (LPA), while the highest international package has reached a whopping ₹1.7 crore – the growth in the highest package is 30%.

Also Read: Chandigarh University creates history, records 6,617 offers from 691 multinationals during campus placements 2020

Moreover, over 30 packages offered to students are above ₹20 Lakh, 52 offered placement packages are above ₹15 Lakh, and around 100 students bagged job offers of ₹10 lakh and above. Besides, over 300 CU graduates were offered pay packages of ₹5 Lakh and above and the average package for the 2023 batch stands at 9.54 LPA. Every year, top-notch companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Walt Disney, IBM, Flipkart, and SAP Labs visit CU Campus to recruit fresh talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students of Chandigarh University received an internship offer from World's no. 1 EntertainmentCompany Walt Disney.

Not only jobs, but students of Chandigarh University also bagged impressive internship opportunities with attractive stipends. This will help them in bagging desired job opportunities in the future. More than 16 companies have offered stipends of more than ₹50,000. While 10 companies have offered stipends of more than ₹70,000, three companies offered stipends of more than ₹1 lakh and the average stipend is ₹38,427 per month.

Also Read: With more than 700 patents filed, Chandigarh University makes national record in the field of research and innovation

The exceptional growth in campus placements by Chandigarh University in such a short span of time is due to the adoption of a robust education model based on emerging practices, thrust on research and innovation, international and industry tie-ups, and meticulously structured curriculum based on the interactions with industry leaders and recruiters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A view of Chandigarh University Gharuan campus.

CU remains one of the trusted academic institutions among the top recruiters – the university has seen an upswing in the number of jobs offered to its students. The top-notch companies continue to offer lucrative jobs to CU students which is a result of its consistent improvement and adaptation of best academic and research practices in conformity with the changing landscape of the education system at the global level.

The diverse academic knowledge of students is accentuated with updated practical experience and the skills set as per the evolving industry demand at over 30 Industry-sponsored Centers of Excellence and training centers on the campus. Over the years, the University has set a trend as it remains committed to preparing the students for the future by unleashing their full potential by adopting the emerging higher educational trends in the Changing global educational landscape. The trust constantly showcased by the industry leaders is because Chandigarh University follows a systematic industry-oriented approach to ensure top-class education to its students and prepare a future-ready talent.

Also Read: With 1000+ offers, campus placements for 2021 batch shoots off to a flying start at Chandigarh University

Some of the leading multinationals which regularly recruit CU students include Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Hewlett Packard, SAP Labs, Hitachi, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Grail Research, TAFE, John Deere, Schindler, Deepak Nitrate, Mindtree, The Taj, Oberoi, Hyatt, Vistara and Jet Airways.

Chandigarh University has emerged centre of academic excellenceChandigarh University not only continues to spearhead the region in higher education butthere is no stopping its meteoric rise on the national and global stage. The university has received global recognition for academic excellence and cutting-edge research and has continued to climb up the ladder in various national and international rankings.

Continuing its upward trajectory Chandigarh University continues to add feathers to its cap and constantly pursues excellence in academia and innovation, augmented by the strenuous efforts of the University over the past years.

After a stellar debut in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Subject Rankings in 2023 released in March and a significant rise in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Chandigarh University achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank among India’s private universities in the coveted QS World University Ranking 2024.

The university secured an overall rank of 771-780, which is higher than its 801-1001 rank in the previous edition of the ranking released last year. Besides being the only university, from Punjab and Chandigarh, to feature among the world’s top 1000 universities, it also found a place among the top 26% of institutions globally.

CU tops in employer reputationRemarkably, the University stood at the number one spot in the employer reputation and number at the second spot in academic reputation among the country’s private universities. The employer reputation indicator considers the important component of employability and the institution’s reputation amongst employers.

While CU remains the second-best Indian university in the parameters of international students and international faculty, it is at the 16th spot in India in academic reputation and it stands at the 13th spot in India in faculty-student ratio, as per the QS ranking.

Also, in NIRF-2023, CU improved its ranking significantly across disciplines and emerged as one of the best universities in the country.

Known for cutting-edge researchThe university, known for its pursuit of cutting-edge research and innovation, has maintained the quality of research, and has adopted innovative pedagogy, over the years. Chandigarh University, as per a Government of India report, also held the first position for the highest applications for patents in the country among the universities and academic institutes, as per the recently released report for 2021-2022.

Notably, in the QS World University Subject Rankings in 2023 released earlier this year, Chandigarh University ranked 1st in India in the field of Hospitality Management, 11th in India in the field of Engineering and Technology, Computer Science, and Information Systems, ranked 12th in the field of Mechanical Engineering, and 16th in India in the field of Business and Management Studies.

Chandigarh University takes pride in exploring diversities for its students, who come from all the states and Union Territories of India and various countries across the globe, and thus have placement companies having a presence in all parts of the country.

Chandigarh University has a vision of imparting education of global standard and unleashing the potential of students and making them future-ready. The university stays committed to improving its academic delivery along with providing state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure, and facilities to the students.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}